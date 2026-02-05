Yamal’s Barcelona and Mbappé’s Real Madrid compared by a Copa del Rey rival: ‘They are more predictable’

Barcelona and Real Madrid differ clearly in nearly every category. How those clubs are run is one difference. Their playing styles also contrast, and a recent opponent pointed that out.

Javi Moreno plays for Spanish second division club Albacete, which shocked Real Madrid a few weeks ago in the Copa del Rey before losing to Barcelona. Moreno offered an interesting insight into what he saw on the field.

The defender said: “Against Barcelona there is more order than with Real Madrid, who are more anarchic. That may also help you because they are more predictable. We knew about the number of passes they launch from Lamine Yamal‘s zone to Marcus Rashford. You know their resources, but their passes are millimetric.”

Barcelona’s next chapter in Copa del Rey

The epic run that began when Albacete upset Real Madrid in Álvaro Arbeloa’s first match as manager helped clear the path for Barcelona. That recent match put Barcelona into the semifinals after a 2-1 win, boosted by goals from Yamal and Ronald Araújo before Moreno pulled one back.

Javi Moreno explained what he saw on the field with Albacete (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Wednesday produced two teams ready for the final four clubs still chasing glory. Real Sociedad earned a road victory over Alaves, while Athletic Bilbao followed the same path with a win away to Valencia. The final spot will be for Atletico Madrid, who beat Real Betis.

For now there is no confirmed rival for Barcelona. The remaining four teams will be placed in a draw on Friday at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation in Las Rozas.

Barcelona looks for more history

Barcelona is one of the clubs with the most titles in the world. They have been prominent in many competitions, with the Copa del Rey being their favorite. If they win the title, they would add one to their 32 crowns.

It’s a similar story with Athletic Club. The Bilbao club ranks just behind Barcelona on the list of clubs with the most titles with 24. Atletico Madrid is chasing their 11th title of this kind. For Real Sociedad, it would be their third.

