Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
COPA DEL REY
Comments

Yamal’s Barcelona and Mbappé’s Real Madrid compared by a Copa del Rey rival: ‘They are more predictable’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Yamal's Barcelona was compared to Mbappé's Real Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesYamal's Barcelona was compared to Mbappé's Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid differ clearly in nearly every category. How those clubs are run is one difference. Their playing styles also contrast, and a recent opponent pointed that out.

Javi Moreno plays for Spanish second division club Albacete, which shocked Real Madrid a few weeks ago in the Copa del Rey before losing to Barcelona. Moreno offered an interesting insight into what he saw on the field.

The defender said: “Against Barcelona there is more order than with Real Madrid, who are more anarchic. That may also help you because they are more predictable. We knew about the number of passes they launch from Lamine Yamal‘s zone to Marcus Rashford. You know their resources, but their passes are millimetric.”

Barcelona’s next chapter in Copa del Rey

The epic run that began when Albacete upset Real Madrid in Álvaro Arbeloa’s first match as manager helped clear the path for Barcelona. That recent match put Barcelona into the semifinals after a 2-1 win, boosted by goals from Yamal and Ronald Araújo before Moreno pulled one back.

Javi Moreno explained what he saw on the field with Albacete

Javi Moreno explained what he saw on the field with Albacete (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Wednesday produced two teams ready for the final four clubs still chasing glory. Real Sociedad earned a road victory over Alaves, while Athletic Bilbao followed the same path with a win away to Valencia. The final spot will be for Atletico Madrid, who beat Real Betis.

Advertisement
Robert Lewandowski’s future take an unexpected turn as Barcelona reportedly changed their stance on his renewal

see also

Robert Lewandowski’s future take an unexpected turn as Barcelona reportedly changed their stance on his renewal

For now there is no confirmed rival for Barcelona. The remaining four teams will be placed in a draw on Friday at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation in Las Rozas.

Barcelona looks for more history

Barcelona is one of the clubs with the most titles in the world. They have been prominent in many competitions, with the Copa del Rey being their favorite. If they win the title, they would add one to their 32 crowns.

It’s a similar story with Athletic Club. The Bilbao club ranks just behind Barcelona on the list of clubs with the most titles with 24. Atletico Madrid is chasing their 11th title of this kind. For Real Sociedad, it would be their third.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Barcelona vs. Albacete in Copa del Rey quarterfinals?

Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Barcelona vs. Albacete in Copa del Rey quarterfinals?

Barcelona face Albacete in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, and Raphinha will not be part of the squad.

How to watch Albacete vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

How to watch Albacete vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Albacete will face Barcelona in the 2025/26 Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Viewers in the United States can tune in for full coverage, with kickoff times and broadcast information available here for both TV and streaming options.

Why was the game between Barcelona and Racing Santander for the Copa del Rey delayed?

Why was the game between Barcelona and Racing Santander for the Copa del Rey delayed?

With the players already on the pitch, the Copa del Rey game between FC Barcelona and Racing Santander suffered an unexpected delay.

Christian Pulisic joins history books despite injury woes as Milan shatters impressive 2025-26 European record

Christian Pulisic joins history books despite injury woes as Milan shatters impressive 2025-26 European record

Christian Pulisic did not step onto the pitch on Tuesday night against Bologna, yet his name still found its way into a chapter of Milan’s modern history.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo