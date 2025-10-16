Kylian Mbappé recovers key Real Madrid teammate ahead of El Clásico vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid will host the first El Clásico of the 2025–26 season against FC Barcelona on Matchday 10 of La Liga, a matchup expected to have major implications at the top of the table. With Kylian Mbappé back to full fitness following a minor injury, the French forward is set to feature against Barca, and he won’t be the only star returning.

Doubts had surrounded Mbappé’s availability after he was forced off in France’s match against Azerbaijan with a knock to his right ankle. Although he was released early from international duty, the 27-year-old is expected to be ready for Real Madrid’s next game against Getafe. Meanwhile, another key player has made his return to training with the squad.

Franco Mastantuono has resumed full training and is expected to be available for the showdown with Barcelona. The Argentine youngster has been a key piece in Xabi Alonso’s attack early in the season, forming part of the front three alongside Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé.

Concerns arose when Mastantuono was released from Argentina’s senior national team last week due to a muscle strain in his left thigh, forcing him to miss friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico. However, his recovery has progressed faster than anticipated, allowing him to rejoin Real Madrid’s preparations ahead of a critical stretch of fixtures.

Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid.

So far this season, Mastantuono has made nine appearances, recording one goal and one assist. Beyond the numbers, Alonso values the 18-year-old’s creativity, pressing work rate, and defensive contribution, qualities that have cemented his place as a starter in Los Blancos’ system.

Key games ahead for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have started the 2025–26 campaign on a high note, leading La Liga with 21 points from eight matches and topping the Champions League table after two wins. Aside from a 5–2 derby defeat to Atlético Madrid, Alonso’s men have been dominant in both domestic and European play.

Following the October international break, Real Madrid will visit Getafe on Sunday, October 19, before hosting Juventus in midweek Champions League action. Then, on October 26, the Santiago Bernabéu will stage the season’s first El Clásico against Barcelona, a high-stakes clash between the two league leaders that could shape the title race.