Manchester United on alert over Bruno Fernandes and three other stars ahead of Liverpool showdown

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

In the midst of a 2025–26 season that has started unexpectedly poorly, Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United face a demanding challenge this weekend in the Premier League. They take on reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield Road in a match that could prove pivotal for the rest of the season.

One of the Red Devils’ biggest concerns heading into a game of this magnitude is fielding their strongest possible lineup. However, that wasn’t the case in Thursday’s training, as several important players from the squad were missing from group activities.

“Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo and Casemiro were all missing from the main group session at Carrington,” Daily Mail reported. “According to reports the decision was precautionary rather than injury-related… Manager Ruben Amorim opted to give the quartet extra time off.”

The decision was mainly due to the fatigue these players endured in recent days, having completed long trips to play for their respective national teams during the October international break.

Carlos Casemiro of Manchester United

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal.

Fernandes started both of Portugal’s World Cup qualifiers against Ireland and Hungary. His teammates had even more grueling travel schedules: Cunha and Casemiro flew to Asia for Brazil’s friendly tour against Japan and South Korea, while Diallo played a key role in Ivory Coast’s World Cup qualification campaign.

Manchester United have reportedly set a clear condition for Casemiro to extend his contract

Manchester United players ruled out for the Liverpool clash

While the status of Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, and Casemiro doesn’t appear serious, and all are expected to be fit for Sunday’s match against Liverpool, that doesn’t mean head coach Ruben Amorim has a full squad at his disposal.

It’s confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will not feature, as he’s in the final stages of recovering from ACL surgery following an injury sustained in February. The Argentine defender is expected to return in November. Another player ruled out is Noussair Mazraoui, who has been sidelined for several weeks with a minor injury and was also unable to represent Morocco during the international break.

Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Manchester United cannot afford to slip against Liverpool

Manchester United’s start to the 2025–26 season has been inconsistent. They’ve failed to find both rhythm and results, alternating wins and losses over their last six matches. That stretch has left them 10th in the standings with 10 points — seven behind league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool opened the season with five straight wins but have dropped their last two matches, putting them one point behind the Gunners. Still, they remain a major threat for Manchester United, who haven’t won at Anfield Road in nearly a decade. Amorim knows that another loss would significantly damage their already slim hopes of competing for the Premier League title.

Following Japan's stunning comeback against Brazil, star Casemiro issued a strong warning to Carlo Ancelotti's national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Carlos Casemiro had an uneven start at Manchester United, but the veteran has established himself as a main reason for the team's resurgence this 2025-26 season. Despite this, the Red Devils have imposed a specific condition for renewing his contract.

Set to join the national team at the end of May, Carlo Ancelotti reportedly made his first move as Brazil head coach and called up a former Real Madrid star.

Ahead of El Clasico against FC Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe will be recovering a star teammate from injury.

