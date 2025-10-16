Real Madrid reportedly make bold call on young star who impressed at Club World Cup

With Xabi Alonso’s arrival, Real Madrid have taken a significant turn, especially in fostering young talent. Unlike Carlo Ancelotti’s era, the team now shows a robust commitment to integrating young players. Franco Mastantuono, Arda Guler, and Dean Huijsen have emerged as key figures in the lineup. However, one standout from the Club World Cup has not yet played a substantial role this season; the team, despite this, remains resolute about his future.

In the Club World Cup, Gonzalo Garcia seized his opportunity with Real Madrid after injuries to Kylian Mbappe and Endrick. He dazzled fans and critics alike by netting four goals and delivering an assist, cementing his status as the tournament’s top scorer. Despite his standout performance, he has not seen the pitch this season, sparking interest from several elite European clubs eager to secure his talents.

According to Diario Marca, Real Madrid remain steadfast in retaining Gonzalo Garcia. While his early-season playing time has been minimal, coach Xabi Alonso sees him as integral to the squad’s future. Despite Kylian Mbappe’s blistering form relegating the 21-year-old to a supporting role, Garcia’s scoring prowess and immense potential position him as a vital asset in upcoming matches.

Gonzalo Garcia has consistently stood out in Real Madrid’s youth ranks, particularly during their impressive 2022-2023 UEFA Youth League campaign. With Sergio Arribas leaving, he earned a promotion to Real Madrid Castilla, quickly becoming a key player. His remarkable talent led to another promotion to the first team, where he earned a crucial renewal until 2030 earning a spot in the roster.

Gonzalo Garcia #30 of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal.

Could Gonzalo Garcia’s rise put Endrick’s Real Madrid future at risk?

Unlike Gonzalo Garcia, Endrick made headlines with a multi-million dollar transfer from Palmeiras in Brazil, initially valued at $40 million and potentially soaring to $81.2 million with variables. Yet, since 2024, he has appeared in only 37 matches, tallying 7 goals and one assist—results that fall far short of expectations and pale in comparison to Gonzalo’s dynamic performance in the Club World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid star’s raw confession on Champions League title: ‘I didn’t win it, it wasn’t mine’

Kylian Mbappe is solidifying his role as Real Madrid’s starting center forward, posing a dilemma for the club about whether Gonzalo or Endrick will serve as his backup. With three contenders for a single spot, staying on the roster without playing time risks stalling the career of the third-choice striker. After Garcia’s reported continuity, the young Brazilian talent appears set to make a move to Olympique Marseille among other teams interested.