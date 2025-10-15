Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Golden Boy
Comments

PSG’s Doue and Real Madrid’s Mastantuono feature in 2025 Golden Boy list: Why is Lamine Yamal not included?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Desire Doue (L) #14 of Paris Saint-Germain and Franco Mastantuono (R) of Real Madrid.
© Buda Mendes & Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesDesire Doue (L) #14 of Paris Saint-Germain and Franco Mastantuono (R) of Real Madrid.

Désiré Doué and Franco Mastantuono are among the rising stars recognized as part of European soccer’s next generation of talent, following standout seasons with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, respectively. However, as the full list of 2025 Golden Boy nominees was unveiled, many fans were quick to notice one glaring omission: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal.

The Golden Boy Award, presented by Italian outlet Tuttosport, honors the best European-based player under the age of 21 and is often regarded as the Ballon d’Or equivalent for young talent. Unlike the Kopa Trophy (presented by France Football alongside the Ballon d’Or), the Golden Boy specifically requires players to be competing in a European first-division club.

As 2025 draws to a close, the 25-player shortlist has been announced, with Doué emerging as one of the frontrunners after playing a key role in PSG’s UEFA Champions League–winning campaign. Several of his teammates also made the cut, as did multiple Real Madrid prospects including Mastantuono. Still, Yamal’s absence remains one of the biggest talking points surrounding this year’s edition.

Why is Lamine Yamal excluded from the Golden Boy award?

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has already cemented himself among world soccer’s elite, winning La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Supercup, and starring for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. Naturally, fans were left wondering why the young winger’s name was missing from this year’s Golden Boy shortlist.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is presented with the Golden Boy 2024 award.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is presented with the Golden Boy 2024 award.

Lamine Yamal was not included in the Golden Boy shortlist because he has already won the award. According to Tuttosport’s rules, previous winners cannot be nominated again, unlike the Kopa Trophy, which Yamal won in back-to-back years.

Advertisement
Not Lamine or Mastantuono: Lionel Messi reveals his top 10 rising stars in the soccer world

see also

Not Lamine or Mastantuono: Lionel Messi reveals his top 10 rising stars in the soccer world

Yamal captured the 2024 Golden Boy ahead of Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode and Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz, the same year he led Spain to victory at UEFA EURO 2024, recording four assists — including one in the final against England.

The complete list of 2025 Golden Boy

  • Désiré Doué – PSG
  • Senny Mayulu – PSG
  • Warren Zaire-Emery – PSG
  • Leny Yoro – Manchester United
  • Eliesse Ben Seghir – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Mamadou Sarr – Racing Strasbourg
  • Ethan Nwaneri – Arsenal
  • Nico O’Reilly – Manchester City
  • Archie Gray – Tottenham Hotspur
  • Lucas Bergvall – Tottenham Hotspur
  • Jobe Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund
  • Pau Cubarsí – FC Barcelona
  • Dean Huijsen – Real Madrid
  • Arda Güler – Real Madrid
  • Franco Mastantuono – Real Madrid
  • Kenan Yildiz – Juventus
  • Geovany Quenda – Sporting Lisbon
  • Rodrigo Mora – FC Porto
  • Victor Froholdt – FC Porto
  • Pio Esposito – Inter Milan
  • Giovanni Leoni – Liverpool
  • Jorrel Hato – Chelsea
  • Estevão – Chelsea
  • Aleksandar Stanković – Club Brugee
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Lamine or Mastantuono: Lionel Messi reveals his top 10 rising stars in the soccer world

Not Lamine or Mastantuono: Lionel Messi reveals his top 10 rising stars in the soccer world

Despite his 38 years, Lionel Messi still ranks among the world's elite players, surprising with his all-around impact. Yet, the Inter Miami star is vocal about the top 10 rising talents in soccer, notably excluding Lamine Yamal and Franco Mastantuono.

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain against Bulgaria in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain against Bulgaria in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Lamine Yamal's absence has left fans asking one question: why isn’t Spain’s brightest star taking part?

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shares high praise for Lamine Yamal: ‘He excites me’

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shares high praise for Lamine Yamal: ‘He excites me’

While Zinedine Zidane remains a Real Madrid legend, the Frenchman did not hesitate to praise Barcelona's young talent, Lamine Yamal, highlighting him as his favorite player right now.

How to watch Santos vs Corinthians in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

How to watch Santos vs Corinthians in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Santos host Corinthians in Matchday 27 of the 2025 Brasileirao. Fans in the U.S. can catch every moment, with complete kickoff details and broadcast options available for television and streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo