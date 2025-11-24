Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and other Real Madrid stars reportedly opposed to coach Alonso’s leadership

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have been two of the players who have struggled the most to adapt to new coach Xabi Alonso, with both seeing their roles at Real Madrid reduced during the 2025-26 season. Alongside the Brazilian duo, reports suggest several other stars in the squad are also pushing back against Alonso’s leadership.

One of the biggest adjustments for Real Madrid players has been adapting to Alonso’s stricter rules compared with former manager Carlo Ancelotti. Journalist Romain Molina revealed that during Ancelotti’s tenure, some players would fly to Ibiza after matches instead of returning to Madrid, and others even skipped training, a policy that ended under Alonso.

In Vinicius’ case, the Brazilian has lost his status as the team’s marquee star, highlighted by his absence from the starting XI in their most recent match against Elche. According to The Athletic, Vinicius has informed Real Madrid that he does not intend to renew his contract as long as his relationship with Alonso remains strained, a major concern with his current deal set to expire in less than two years.

Rodrygo, meanwhile, is another Brazilian standout upset with his role under Alonso. Often relegated to the bench in key matches, including El Clásico and multiple Champions League fixtures, the former Santos winger has logged just 416 minutes across 14 games (an average of 29 minutes per match) producing only two assists and no goals, a stark contrast to his decisive performances in recent seasons.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid warms up on the sidelines during Elche game.

Speaking to ESPN during the November international break, Rodrygo addressed his lack of minutes at Real Madrid: “There’s not much I can do. I have to keep working, stay committed, and try to earn the coach’s trust over there (Alonso), just like I earned it here (with Carlo Ancelotti). That trust can only be earned in training — by continuing to improve, by showing him my commitment, and maybe then I’ll get more opportunities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Is Vinicius Jr set to leave Real Madrid? The Brazilian star’s renewal talks have hit an unexpected standstill

Other stars upset with Alonso’s management

Tension escalated after Real Madrid’s recent 2-2 draw against newly promoted Elche, where Alonso opted to leave Vinicius and several other stars on the bench. During the match, multiple players appeared visibly frustrated with the team’s tactical approach.

According to Diario Sport, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga are among those unhappy with Alonso’s methods. Both entered the match in the 57th minute and were caught jogging on a sequence that went viral during Álvaro Rodríguez’s goal to put Elche ahead 2-1, raising questions about effort and attitude.

Another player reportedly joining the growing list of disgruntled stars is Aurélien Tchouaméni. Despite playing a key role for Alonso prior to his recent injury, the French midfielder has reportedly been frustrated by tactical changes that have diminished his leadership on the pitch. Real Madrid may be leading La Liga and sitting comfortably in the Champions League race, but the results have done little to cool the rising tension surrounding the squad and their new coach.

Advertisement