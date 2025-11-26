Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Al Nassr clinch spot in next phase of AFC Champions League Two before 9-day break

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.

Cristiano Ronaldo watched his Al Nassr team book their place in the next phase of the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday, marking another important step in the 2025–26 campaign. With qualification secured, the Portuguese star shared his reaction as Al Nassr now head into a nine-day break.

On Wednesday, Al Nassr traveled to Kazakhstan to face Istiklol at the Central Stadium carrying a perfect record in Group D. Ronaldo was rested for the trip and did not travel with the squad, but even without their top star, the Saudi side produced another dominant performance on the international stage.

João Félix continued his strong form as the team’s leading scorer over Ronaldo, converting a penalty in the 12th minute to open the scoreline. Later on, Mohamed Simakan (40′), Sadio Mané (84′) and Ayman Yahya (90+2′) added their names to the scoresheet to complete a dominant 4-0 win.

With the victory, Al Nassr maintained a flawless 5-for-5 run in the group stage, securing their place in the next round of the AFC Champions League Two. Despite staying in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo reacted to the team’s qualification on Instagram, reposting a photo of the squad along with fire and clapping emojis, a brief but encouraging message for what lies ahead.

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s reaction on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction on Instagram.

Ronaldo has yet to appear in a single Champions League Two match, a competition Jorge Jesus has described as secondary compared to the club’s main target: the Saudi Pro League title. Still, as Al Nassr continue advancing, the Portuguese star remains available for selection and could earn his first official trophy in Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr and a long break ahead of their next game

Al Nassr’s 4-0 win over Istiklol not only secured their place among the final 16 teams in the Champions League Two, but also marked their last appearance before a lengthy layoff. Ronaldo and his teammates will not return to action until December 21, when they face Al Najma SC.

With 25 days separating their fixtures, reports in Saudi Arabia indicate Al Nassr players will receive nine days of rest before regrouping and then heading to a training camp in the United Arab Emirates. Currently leading the Saudi Pro League with a perfect record of nine wins in nine matches, Ronaldo will have to wait a bit longer before stepping back onto the pitch.

