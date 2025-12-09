Trending topics:
Champions League
Comments

Kylian Mbappe injury update: Is it serious, and will Real Madrid star be fit for UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s season was already creaking under pressure, but the most unwelcome twist arrived just days before the crucial UEFA Champions League showdown against Manchester City. As the spotlight sharpened on Xabi Alonso’s struggling squad, Kylian Mbappe suddenly became the center of growing uncertainty. The French superstar, expected to carry the attack against the English champion, now faces a race against time, leaving fans, pundits, and even Manchester City itself wondering whether the Bernabeu will witness his trademark explosiveness on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos’ training ground at Valdebebas offered an alarming sight on Tuesday morning: Mbappe was nowhere to be seen on the pitch. After completing 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo, the forward had left the match nursing more than just frustration — he had carried injuries that were not immediately visible.

Initially, the club downplayed the significance of a broken finger, an injury he sustained during the match. But a second, far more concerning issue emerged: muscle discomfort in his left leg, prompting Marca to label him a “serious doubt” for the Champions League clash.

As multiple outlets confirmed, Mbappe trained indoors with the other injured players instead of joining the squad. According to COPE’s Arancha Rodriguez, the forward is “dealing with muscular discomfort” that could jeopardize his participation entirely. The timing could hardly be worse. The match has been described in Spain as “must-win” for Alonso, whose position has come under scrutiny during the team’s recent slump.

Will Mbappe recover in time?

Midway through the growing tension, the question everyone was afraid to ask finally surfaced — Will Mbappe return in time for Manchester City? And here is the truth Madrid had hoped to avoid: Mbappe’s muscle injury is significant enough that Real Madrid cannot yet determine his availability, and the club privately fears he may miss the Manchester City clash altogether.

Players who do not train the day before a Champions League fixture are typically left out or, at best, named on the bench. Alonso himself admitted the gravity of the moment, saying: “We’ve drawn our conclusions about the Celta game, and now we’re only thinking about City… I’m sure the atmosphere will be special. That’s our focus.”

But Mbappe’s absence overshadowed everything, adding urgency to an already difficult tactical rebuild. Thus, the 27-year-old remains genuinely doubtful. His condition will be assessed hours before kickoff, but Madrid now fears he may not recover in time.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

How Madrid struggles without Mbappe

Real Madrid’s entire forward structure revolves around one constant: The Frenchman is its most reliable source of goals and chance creation. In fact, he is the leading scorer in both La Liga and the Champions League.

However, in matches where Mbappe failed to score, Madrid won only two. In the club’s last four games, every goal scored or created involved him. Without him, the attack loses pace, directness, and unpredictability.

