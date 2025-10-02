Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Comments

Kylian Mbappe honored by UEFA after Champions League hat trick for Real Madrid

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League league phase was played between Tuesday and Wednesday. One of the highlights was Kylian Mbappe’s hat trick in Real Madrid’s 5–0 win over Kairat Almaty, which earned him a major honor.

“Mbappé’s hat-trick earns him Player of the Week!” announced the official Champions League account on X this Thursday, awarding the French forward for his performance in Kazakhstan, where he played a key role in securing Real Madrid’s second straight win in the European tournament.

Those three goals put Kylian ahead of several other top performers this week. UEFA’s top four included Napoli’s Rasmus Hojlund, FK Bodo/Glimt’s Jens Petter Hauge, and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

But that wasn’t all. Mbappe was also named to the Champions League Team of the Week, selected as one of the two forwards alongside Hojlund. The Danish star also had a standout showing, scoring a brace in Napoli’s 2–1 win over Sporting CP.

Tweet placeholder

The Champions League Team of the Week

Beyond naming Kylian Mbappe the Player of the Week, UEFA also recognized other standout performers across various clubs. When unveiling the Team of the Week, the organization made a point of selecting 11 players from different teams to ensure broader representation.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe hits fourth Champions League hat trick: How many have Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

see also

Kylian Mbappe hits fourth Champions League hat trick: How many have Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

This week’s Champions League XI includes: Uğurcan Çakır (Galatasaray); Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Eric Dier (AS Monaco), Nuno Mendes (PSG); Nicolas Pepe (Villarreal), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Jens Petter Hauge (FK Bodo/Glimt); Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Rasmus Hojlund (Napoli).

Tweet placeholder

When does the Champions League return?

The league phase of the Champions League includes a total of eight matches for each club, and only the first two rounds have been played so far. However, the tournament will pause next week due to the October international break, during which top players will return to their national teams for friendlies or World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement
Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

With that in mind, Champions League fans will have to wait until Tuesday, October 21, and Wednesday, October 22, for Matchday 3. That week, Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid will feature in one of the most anticipated clashes—against Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe hits fourth Champions League hat trick: How many have Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

Kylian Mbappe hits fourth Champions League hat trick: How many have Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

Kylian Mbappe scored his fourth hat trick in the UEFA Champions League during Real Madrid’s 5–0 win over Kairat Almaty. How does that compare to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Will Kylian Mbappe play? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs. Kairat Almaty in UEFA Champions League

Will Kylian Mbappe play? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs. Kairat Almaty in UEFA Champions League

It is the kind of fixture that adds mystery and intrigue to Europe’s grandest stage. The central question lingers—Will Kylian Mbappe play?

Kylian Mbappe vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid star’s impressive streak that surpasses even CR7’s best

Kylian Mbappe vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid star’s impressive streak that surpasses even CR7’s best

Kylian Mbappe is shining this season with Real Madrid, even surpassing a milestone once held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Christian Pulisic renewal looms at Milan: Where does the USMNT captain stand on his future?

Christian Pulisic renewal looms at Milan: Where does the USMNT captain stand on his future?

More than 14 years after his last appearance in Kolkata, the Argentine superstar officially confirmed the trip on Instagram, describing the opportunity as an “honor” and expressing gratitude to fans who have long awaited his return.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo