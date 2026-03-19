Cristiano Ronaldo could be impacted as Al-Nassr decides Jorge Jesus’ future as coach’s preference emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the center of attention as Al-Nassr weighs a major decision regarding Jorge Jesus’ future, with the Portuguese striker closely linked to the club’s long-term direction. As one of soccer’s most influential figures, Ronaldo’s presence continues to shape not only the team on the pitch but also its strategic planning behind the scenes. Alongside him, Jorge Jesus has been guiding the club with experience and ambition, creating a partnership that could define the next phase of Al-Nassr’s evolution.

The situation has sparked widespread speculation, not only within Saudi soccer but also across Europe, as both figures carry significant weight in the global game. Their professional paths could remain intertwined beyond club level, especially with discussions already emerging about potential roles after the 2026 World Cup.

At present, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line for Al-Nassr while Jorge Jesus commands from the sidelines, forming a powerful duo that has elevated the club’s ambitions. Their collaboration has been seen as a key factor in Al-Nassr’s pursuit of domestic and continental success. However, the club’s long-term strategy appears deeply tied to Ronaldo’s own plans.

Earlier reports from Saudi Arabia suggest that nearly every major decision, ranging from squad planning to managerial stability, hinges on whether the Portuguese superstar remains at the club. This level of influence underscores Ronaldo’s unique role, extending far beyond his performances on the pitch.

Jorge Jesus team Manager of Al-Nassr FC and Al-Nassr FC Players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

The decision on Jorge Jesus revealed

Midway through the growing speculation, clarity has finally emerged regarding Jorge Jesus’ immediate future. According to Arriyadiyah, Al-Nassr has decided to renew Jorge Jesus’ contract for one additional season, ensuring continuity within the club’s structure. At the same time, the Portuguese manager has turned down an offer from Brazilian side Cruzeiro, choosing instead to remain in Saudi Arabia and continue his project with Al-Nassr.

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This development reflects mutual trust between the club and the coach. By extending his stay, Jesus signals his commitment to the ongoing project, while the Riyadh side demonstrates confidence in his leadership. The decision also aligns with the broader strategy centered around Ronaldo, reinforcing stability at a critical moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (L) and team head coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr (R)

Portugal ambitions loom in the background

While the immediate focus remains on Al-Nassr, Jorge Jesus’ long-term ambitions extend beyond club soccer. According to reports, the experienced manager has identified the Portugal national team as his ultimate goal following the 2026 World Cup. Currently, the national side is led by Roberto Martinez, whose tenure is expected to run through the tournament.

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After that, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is likely to reassess its direction, potentially opening the door for a new managerial era. For Jesus, such an opportunity would represent the pinnacle of his career. After decades of managing clubs across multiple continents, leading Portugal would offer a chance to guide some of the world’s best players on the international stage, possibly including Cristiano Ronaldo, depending on his future with the national team.

Despite ongoing speculation about a possible move to the Portugal national team, there have been no formal negotiations between the 71-year-old manager and the Selecao, according to recent reports from the Middle East. This suggests that, for now, the focus remains firmly on Al-Nassr.