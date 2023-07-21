After weeks of speculation, Kyle Walker’s future at Manchester City remains unclear, and Bayern Munich is lurking

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel spoke with the 33-year-old about a possible switch to Germany. Sky Germany reports that the England international has shown interest in joining the Bundesliga powerhouses. The defender even contacted City manager Pep Guardiola.

Although an offer should soon roll in, the two clubs still do not have an agreement. Officials from both teams will be in Japan next week to continue their discussions. The two clubs play in a friendly this upcoming week. Regardless, the proximity could help usher a move for Walker.

Bayern Munich offer to Kyle Walker revealed

Sky Sports suggest that Walker has an offer on the table for a two-year contract with the Bundesliga winners. That would keep him in Munich until 2025 with an option for an additional year. Meanwhile, the defender’s current deal ends next summer. Therefore, the Citizens are ready to grant him just a one-year renewal.

Between the end-of-season managerial changes in the Bundesliga and Bayern’s approaching roster overhaul, things are changing quickly. There is still the possibility of major transfers. Harry Kane may move over from Tottenham. But, Sadio Mane’s potential departure could fund that deal for the Englishman.

Germans breaking internal rule

Modern methods of transfer and contracts are replacing those old traditions. Some of the Bayern Munich players would want to see the club maintain tradition.

There is discontent among several players in the Bayern Munich locker room about the club’s offer of a 2+1 year deal to Kyle Walker, as per German daily SPORT BILD. The German team is going against its policy by offering to sign a player who is 30 or older to a multi-year deal.

In fact, not one, not even 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller, were given a special exemption. Considering the club’s consistent position on the matter, It’s yet to be determined whether there will be a potential deviation from the rule. The 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski, who opted to depart for Barcelona last summer instead of constantly signing a one-year extension, is just one example.

