Kyle Walker’s Bayern Munich move is alive and well. With speculation running for some time, we’re now nearing a resolution.

However, recent developments suggest a shift in the player’s stance which has left Manchester City stunned.

Last month, Walker seemed to dispel exit rumors by expressing his commitment to Manchester City and a desire to engage in contract negotiations.

Surprisingly, Sky Sport Germany has now reported that the 33-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich. With the defender now prepared to sign for the club, there has been a change of heart.

The teams have not yet reached an agreement on a price, but a transfer may soon occur. Manchester City’s policy is to allow unhappy players to leave.

Can Manchester City stop Kyle Walker’s Bayern Munich move?

Although City would want to retain the 33-year-old for next season and have been attempting to extend his deal, they could collect as much as $19.7m if they sold him.

Ever since his transfer from Spurs to Pep Guardiola’s unstoppable Manchester City team in 2017, Walker has been a major factor in the club’s success. He has helped the Citizens win five Premier Leagues and the long-awaited UEFA Champions League trophy.

However, the 27 league games last season may not have been enough to please the veteran right back. Walker’s possible transfer to the Bundesliga might provide room in City’s squad for France’s Benjamin Pavard.

Walker replacement is already being lined up

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have narrowed their search for a new right back. It now includes Benjamin Pavard.

If Walker leaves for the Allianz Arena in the summer, the French defender is their top target. They’ve reportedly already had conversations with the player but haven’t started negotiating with Bayern.

