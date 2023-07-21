Harry Kane says he would not sign a new Spurs contract. That opens the door for a transfer to Bayern Munich. As of now, the Englishman still has one year left on his contract in north London.

Tottenham rejected an $88 million bid plus add-ons from the Bundesliga winners. Spurs sought to convince their all-time leading scorer to sign a new contract. If he does not sign on, the club will only sell him for around $130 million.

Kane turns 30 next week. He has no plans to prolong his stay at the club he joined before he was a teenager. However, he will not actively try to leave Tottenham this summer. Recall that he also had an unsuccessful move to Manchester City two summers ago.

Spurs want to double Harry Kane salary

The Times reports Spurs tabled an offer for a new deal that would more than double his current weekly salary. Kane would thus make about $386,000 before aqny incentives kick in. Based on his success rate, those incentives would be valuable.

However, the kicker in this offer comes after his playing career. Kane would be able to stay at the club following his playing career in a new role.

Apparently, Kane will not try to force a move away from North London. Yet, he also has no intention of signing a new deal with the club. Ange Postecoglou’s side will now face the prospect of potentially losing their talisman for free next year. That forces the issue of selling this window if they have any intention of making money.

striker only wants Bayern switch

Indeed, Bayern Munich must view this development as a significant boost to their prospects. If the Bavarians dramatically raise their offer, Spurs will have to make a tough choice. Instead of letting his contract expire next summer and letting him go for free, they may use the money to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

In the event of Kane’s potential departure, Richarlison is likely to be considered as his replacement in a central role. However, if the English side experience a poor start to the campaign and the decision to rely on the Brazilian backfires, it could intensify the pressure on the club.

PHOTO: IMAGO / AAP