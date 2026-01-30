Christian Pulisic’s Milan chapter could get American twist after 2026 World Cup as Massimiliano Allegri plots shock free transfer swoop for USMNT star

Christian Pulisic has already become a central figure in Milan’s long-term project, but the club’s ambitions may stretch even further ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Behind the scenes, Milan is quietly evaluating an intriguing opportunity that could reunite Pulisic with a familiar international teammate, one whose future suddenly appears far less certain than expected. While the idea may seem unlikely at first glance, shifting circumstances at a domestic rival have opened the door to a potential move that fits Massimiliano Allegri‘s strategy and tactical play.

With the Rossoneri looking to reinforce the midfield without committing to an expensive transfer fee, the club has begun tracking situations that could offer high value at minimal cost. One such case involves a versatile American international whose contract status has placed him firmly on the radar — not just in Italy, but across Europe. For Pulisic, the possibility of sharing the dressing room with a fellow USMNT leader again could represent continuity at club level ahead of a defining phase for the national team.

Milan’s recruitment philosophy has shifted toward targeting players nearing contract expiry who can immediately contribute at a high level. According to Calciomercato, the club has identified Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, whose renewal talks have stalled, making him a realistic option on a free transfer. The player’s importance has surged since the arrival of a new coach in Turin, transforming him from a rotational figure into a tactical cornerstone.

That evolution has not gone unnoticed at San Siro, where depth, intensity, and tactical flexibility are seen as essential to sustaining domestic and European competitiveness. Despite Juventus’ desire to secure a renewal, no agreement has yet been reached, leaving rival clubs alert. The Rossoneri, in particular, see the situation as an opportunity rather than a gamble.

Weston McKennie of Juventus.

Tactical revival changes everything

The turning point in this story came with Luciano Spalletti’s arrival. Under the Italian coach, the American midfielder has enjoyed a dramatic resurgence, starting virtually every match and contributing decisively in both domestic and European competition.

His attacking output has been especially eye-catching: two league goals and three in the Champions League, many of them arriving in pivotal moments. Spalletti’s faith in the player has gone so far that he has deployed him across multiple roles, even pushing him into advanced attacking positions.

Weston McKennie of Juventus interacts with Massimiliano Allegri

Why Milan makes sense after the World Cup

From Milan’s perspective, McKennie represents experience, tactical versatility, and international pedigree. These qualities align perfectly with Pulisic’s presence in the squad. Both players are expected to be central figures for the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup, and continuity at club level could enhance chemistry on the international stage.

The possibility of a return to the United States remains in the background, but Europe — and Italy in particular — continues to offer the highest competitive level. Milan’s interest reflects a belief that McKennie’s prime years are far from over.