Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane continues as the German giants haggle with Tottenham Hotspur over a transfer fee. The reigning Bundesliga champions have so far seen three offers rejected by Spurs for the star striker. The latest bid was reportedly in the region of $108 million. However, the north London outfit has been adamant about receiving closer to $127 million for Kane.

Nevertheless, Bayern does not seem likely to give up just yet. The Germans desperately want to sign Kane this summer. Also, it seems as if the striker prefers a switch to Bavaria. There are even reports suggesting that Kane could offer to bridge the gap and help fund his move to Bayern.

Bild has suggested that the England international may be willing to essentially buy himself out of his Spurs contract. Kane could put up to $25 million towards his potential move to Germany. The German outlet referenced Thiago Alcantara and Julian Nagelsmann making similar moves in previous years.

Bayern should not need help in Kane transfer

Another report suggests that Bayern should not need the player’s help to fund the transfer. The Athletic is reporting that the German giants are in a very comfortable position financially. The club has just recently received over $100 million combined for selling Sadio Mane, Lucas Hernandez, and Marcel Sabitzer. This does not include the saved weekly wages of the trio as well. Mane, in particular, was reportedly Bayern’s highest earner last season.

The news outlet also claims that Bayern raked in around $727 million in income during the 2022/23 campaign. This was despite the Bundesliga club not receiving similar television deals as seen in the Premier League. Key partnerships with major brands such as Adidas, Allianz, and Audi help to allow Bayern to flex its financial muscles.

Bundesliga champs need true center forward

While the Germans have a very formidable squad, the center forward position is a glaring need at the moment. There has essentially been a hole up front ever since Robert Lewandowski left Bayern for Barcelona last summer. Although Bayern did tread water last season and retain the Bundesliga title, they need a marquee player in the position. Kane would seemingly be the perfect fit for the team.

