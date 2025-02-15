Jude Bellingham receives second career red card after confronting referee in Real Madrid vs. Osasuna

Real Madrid was aiming to maintain their title challenge in the 2024-25 La Liga season during Matchday 24 against Osasuna. However, their efforts took a dramatic turn in the 40th minute when star midfielder Jude Bellingham was sent off following a confrontation with referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

The away side had dominated much of the first half, even taking the lead when Federico Valverde delivered a precise cross to Kylian Mbappe, who netted his 17th goal of the La Liga season. However, their momentum was abruptly interrupted by an unexpected event.

In the 38th minute, Bellingham fouled Osasuna’s Ruben Garcia, resulting in a cross into the box for the home side. The referee’s decision didn’t sit well with the English midfielder, who voiced his displeasure in a confrontation with Munuera Montero.

As the teams prepared for a goal kick, Bellingham was seen speaking to the referee, clearly frustrated. Following the exchange, Bellingham appeared to utter something (likely a swear word), prompting the referee to issue a red card for offensive, insulting or abusive language.

Since Bellingham’s words were not captured by any cameras or microphones, the referee will need to include the details and reasoning for the decision in his official report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Vinicius Jr.’s salary demands to Real Madrid reportedly revealed – More than Bellingham and Mbappe?

Real Madrid’s reaction over referee decision

Real Madrid’s ongoing disputes with referees have been a major talking point in La Liga recently. After previous claims and demands made by the club against La Liga president Javier Tebas and viceversa, this latest incident has sparked reactions from the players.

Dani Carvajal, who is recovering from an ACL injury, was quick to express his thoughts on social media. In a blunt Instagram story, Carvajal wrote, “Hoy ha tocado expulsión…” (“Today it was a red card…”), referencing the growing frustration over what many at the club perceive as biased officiating against Real Madrid.

Advertisement