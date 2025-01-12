FC Barcelona is reportedly setting its sights on a major summer transfer coup, targeting both Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sané of Bayern Munich. The Catalan giants, aiming to regain their footing in the transfer market, are exploring ambitious plans for the 2025-2026 season. Both players would arrive on free transfers, significantly enhancing Barcelona’s squad depth.

The pursuit of Joshua Kimmich has been widely reported, with Barcelona hoping to secure his services on a free transfer next summer. The versatile Bayern Munich midfielder, who turns 29 this year, is a highly sought-after player known for his tactical intelligence and midfield prowess. His potential arrival would significantly strengthen Barcelona’s midfield.

According to El Nacional, the german national team manager Hansi Flick, who previously coached Kimmich at Bayern Munich, could prove instrumental in persuading the player to join Barcelona. Flick’s strong relationship with Kimmich, built during their time together in Munich, could be a decisive factor in swaying the player’s decision. This connection offers Barcelona a unique advantage in the transfer pursuit.

In addition to Kimmich, Barcelona is also reportedly interested in signing winger Leroy Sané, another Bayern Munich player who could potentially become a free agent next summer. Sané’s attacking prowess and creativity would add a new dimension to Barcelona’s forward line. The club’s reported pursuit of both Kimmich and Sané highlights their determination to rebuild their team with top-quality players.

Flick’s crucial role: A double coup for Barcelona

Securing both Kimmich and Sané would represent a significant coup for Barcelona. Their arrival would significantly enhance the team’s talent pool, providing both midfield strength and attacking flair.

The possibility of this double signing underscores Barcelona’s ambition and their determination to compete at the highest level of European football. However, Bayern Munich may look to retain both players, and their actions will be key to determining Barcelona’s success in their pursuits.

Barcelona’s pursuit of these high-profile players underlines their ambition for the 2025-2026 season. These signings, if successful, would not only upgrade their squad significantly but also send a statement about the club’s intention to once again become a major force in European football.

The potential for transformative changes within the squad, and the anticipation of the club’s renewed competitive spirit, will draw considerable interest from fans and onlookers alike.