Neymar’s stint in Saudi Arabia appears to be nearing its end. Since joining Al Hilal in the summer of 2023, the Brazilian forward has struggled with injuries and limited game time. Recent weeks have seen increasing speculation linking Neymar with a reunion at Inter Miami alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Now, reports suggest that Al Hilal is considering terminating Neymar’s contract in January transfer window.

Al Hilal signed Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster $100M transfer and offered him a lucrative two-year deal worth $220M. The club envisioned him as the cornerstone of their project, serving as both the team’s star and captain. However, an ACL injury sustained while playing for Brazil sidelined Neymar for over a year, derailing the team’s plans.

Initially, Al Hilal considered offloading Renan Lodi to free up a roster spot for Neymar in the Saudi League. But in Neymar’s comeback match against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League, he suffered a muscle injury, forcing the club to abandon that idea.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Al Hilal’s management has begun discreetly exploring a potential exit for Neymar during the January transfer window. Besides, depending on the circumstances, a mutual contract termination might be the most natural course of action according to reports.

Despite Neymar’s absence, coach Jorge Jesus has managed to maintain the team’s competitiveness. Al Hilal clinched the Saudi Pro League title last season and currently shares the top spot with Al Ittihad, boasting 37 points from 14 games. Neymar, meanwhile, has featured in only seven matches for Al Hilal, contributing one goal and three assists. His limited impact has led to concerns about his role within the project.

A potential reunion with Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami?

With less than six months remaining on his contract and at 32 years old, Neymar has been linked to several clubs worldwide, including Chelsea, Santos, and most notably, Inter Miami. The possibility of reuniting with Messi and Suarez in MLS has gained traction in recent weeks.

“Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible,” Neymar told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies. During MLS Media Day, Suarez echoed Neymar’s sentiments but noted that any reunion would depend on club and league restrictions.

Should Neymar’s contract with Al Hilal be terminated, Inter Miami would likely be among the first clubs to pursue him. “We are aspirational. If there is ever a chance to bring the caliber of a player like Neymar, we will not hesitate,” Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas told Givemesport. A reunion of the iconic MSN trio may not be as far-fetched as once thought.