Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Africa Cup of Nations
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Sadio Mane set record straight over Saudi league after AFCON triumph with Senegal

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Al Nassr stars Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesAl Nassr stars Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sadio Mané captained Senegal to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title with a dramatic final victory over Morocco. After lifting the trophy, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr teammate used the moment to push back against criticism of the Saudi Pro League.

The 2025 AFCON final proved unforgettable, with Senegal nearly walking off the pitch following a controversial late penalty awarded to Morocco. It was Mané who urged his teammates to continue after Brahim Díaz’s spot kick was saved in stoppage time by Édouard Mendy, before Pape Gueye sealed the title in extra time with a stunning strike into the top corner.

Individually, Díaz finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, while Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was named Best Goalkeeper. The Al Hilal star delivered several decisive saves throughout the final, including a remarkable one-on-one stop against Iliman Ndiaye in the first half.

Mané was named Player of the Tournament, and he used his post-match interview to highlight the growing stature of the Saudi league. “I was crowned the best player of the tournament while playing in the Saudi league. And Yassine Bounou won the Best Goalkeeper award, and he is also a player in the Saudi league,” he highlighted.

Sadio Mane with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Best Player of the Tournament award.

Sadio Mane with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Best Player of the Tournament award.

This proves beyond any doubt that the Saudi league today is classified among the strongest and best leagues in the world,” Mané added. His comments echoed similar remarks made by Cristiano Ronaldo in recent months, but this time they were reinforced by decisive performances on the international stage rather than club competition alone.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message to Al Nassr after losing streak ends amid Al Shabab referee complaint

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message to Al Nassr after losing streak ends amid Al Shabab referee complaint

It is also worth noting that Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, who made several key saves throughout the tournament and denied Díaz from the penalty spot in the final, currently plays in Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli. With Ronaldo recently telling Piers Morgan that scoring in Saudi Arabia is harder than in Spain’s La Liga, the debate surrounding the Saudi Pro League’s global ranking has once again gained momentum.

Mané and the decision to continue the match

The most tense moment of the final arrived in the 95th minute when El Hadji Diouf pulled Brahim Díaz from behind while defending a corner kick. After a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty, a decision that sparked outrage within the Senegal camp, with head coach Pape Thiaw initially instructing his players to leave the field in protest.

As uncertainty surrounded whether the match would continue, Mané stepped in and convinced his teammates to return to the pitch and see the game through. The decision ultimately proved decisive, as Senegal regrouped, survived the penalty scare, and went on to lift the AFCON trophy once again.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the moment in his post-match interview, Mané explained why he felt it was important to keep playing: “Because the referee can make a mistake, it’s not fair to judge him. And most importantly, I did it for the people in the whole world, they wanted to watch the game.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message to Al Nassr after losing streak ends amid Al Shabab referee complaint

Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message to Al Nassr after losing streak ends amid Al Shabab referee complaint

While Al Shabab submitted a complain over the referee, Cristiano Ronaldo sent an encouraging message to Al Nassr after ending their losing streak in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo signals fresh start with seven-word message after Al-Nassr finally avoids four consecutive Saudi Pro League losses with first 2026 win

Cristiano Ronaldo signals fresh start with seven-word message after Al-Nassr finally avoids four consecutive Saudi Pro League losses with first 2026 win

Cristiano Ronaldo was central to the narrative long before kickoff, even if he did not add to his towering goal tally on the night.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League

With pressure mounting, tactical dilemmas emerging, and key absences clouding preparation, the spotlight turns to whether the upcoming clash can restore belief—or deepen doubts.

Jose Mourinho makes stance clear on Real Madrid return amid Arbeloa uncertainty

Jose Mourinho makes stance clear on Real Madrid return amid Arbeloa uncertainty

With uncertainty growing around Alvaro Arbeloa, Jose Mourinho made his stance clear on taking over the Real Madrid head coach position.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo