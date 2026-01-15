Álvaro Arbeloa faces a new backlash: Real Madrid have reportedly made major decision after shocking Copa del Rey loss

After the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona, Real Madrid decided to make a radical change to their sporting project, dismissing Xabi Alonso as head coach and targeting Álvaro Arbeloa as the new leader of the team. However, the team’s dynamic has failed to deliver the expected turnaround, with elimination from the Copa del Rey. In light of this, they have reportedly taken a radical decision ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Cadena SER, Álvaro Arbeloa’s future is not entirely secure, as the elimination from the Copa del Rey against Albacete has led President Florentino Pérez to contact new coaches. While Jürgen Klopp has publicly ruled out a move to Los Blancos, the German remains the priority candidate and would consider a return to coaching if a solid offer arrives, as reported by Florian Plettenberg.

While Arbeloa would pay the price for Real Madrid’s poor run of form, the front office reportedly places the blame on Xabi Alonso, as most players are in very poor physical condition. Nevertheless, the club has contacted the players to make it clear that they are the ones ultimately responsible for the situation, given that Xabi is no longer with the team, seeking an immediate reaction, according to Diario AS.

Although Dani Carvajal publicly acknowledged that the team has hit rock bottom, Real Madrid remain optimistic about the two trophies they still have a chance of winning this season: LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. Moreover, various Spanish media outlets reveal that the front office is not willing to accept a season without titles, so there will be major consequences if they fail to lift trophies in the current season.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, attends to the media on a press conference.

Report: Mbappé’s Real Madrid have mapped out their summer 2026 plans

While Real Madrid have made a multi-million-dollar investment, they have failed to maintain their sparkle during the 2025-26 season. In addition, the retirement of Toni Kroos and the departure of Luka Modric have not been covered, leaving a significant gap in the organizational side of the midfield. Due to the team’s poor performance, Kylian Mbappe’s side has already defined its transfer strategy for the 2026-27 season.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have chosen to stick with their current transfer strategy, opting not to alter the squad in January. However, they reportedly aim to sign a creative midfielder and a center back in the summer of 2026, ruling out the chance to reinforce other positions. As a result, players like Nico Paz, Angelo Stiller, and Nico Schlotterbeck might become top priorities, but additional names could soon emerge.