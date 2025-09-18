Jose Mourinho makes honest admission after being appointed Benfica coach: ‘I made a mistake going to Fenerbahçe’

Jose Mourinho has been unveiled as Benfica’s new head coach, just three weeks after being dismissed by Fenerbahçe. Returning to Portuguese soccer, the legendary manager expressed his excitement about this new project but also sent a sharp message to his former club: “I made a mistake going to Fenerbahçe.”

After his first season in Turkey, Mourinho faced Benfica in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers with a group stage spot on the line. Following a scoreless first leg, Benfica clinched a 1-0 win at home, eliminating Mourinho’s side from the competition.

In a press conference, Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç explained why the club parted ways with Mourinho: “It’s not a problem to be eliminated by Benfica, but it’s unacceptable to be eliminated in this way. To me, it felt like a continuation of last year’s football. We parted ways because we believe that from this point on, this team must play better.”

During his Benfica presentation, Mourinho hit back, openly regretting his decision to join the Turkish club. “I made a mistake going to Fenerbahçe, but I gave everything until the very last day. At my previous club, things were easy. I wanted to play with a back four, but the club signed five players the day after I left. While I was there, it was impossible to play with four defenders when the team had seven center backs and only one winger,” the coach said.

Head coach Jose Mourinho of Fenerbahce looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas on May 4, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Portuguese boss also reflected on his career trajectory and what fuels his motivation at Benfica: “For some, I have two résumés: one that lasted a certain period of time, and another that, for others, represents a less fortunate stage of my career. My ‘misfortune’ is that in the last five years I’ve played in two European finals. But I am not important; what’s important is Benfica’s supporters. I’m here to serve, to make Benfica win.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo overlooked by former Real Madrid coach Mourinho, who says Messi helped him improve

After a 3-2 Champions League loss to Qarabag, Benfica dismissed Bruno Lage and appointed Mourinho as head coach. The veteran manager has signed a two-year deal that includes a clause allowing either side to opt out within 10 days of the final match of the 2025-26 season, under the same conditions, before extending into 2026-27.

Is Mourinho nearing the end of his career?

Mourinho remains one of the most influential managers of the 21st century, but at 62, questions linger about how long he can continue at the highest level. Still, “The Special One” insists he has no plans to step away anytime soon.

Asked directly about retirement, Mourinho offered a defiant response: “If you expect me to finish in four or five years, you’re wrong. I will be the one to decide. I wanted to come last night, work, meet with the analysts, the assistants… I’ll only stop when I feel that something has changed. Today I feel that what has changed is that I’m hungrier than I was 25 years ago.”

Advertisement