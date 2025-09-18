Why did Garnacho leave Manchester United for Chelsea? His 30-second explanation

The transfer saga is finally over. After a long and uncertain summer, Alejandro Garnacho—the rising star of the Argentina national team—has secured the move he was hoping for. Manchester United made it clear the winger should look for a new club, and the 20-year-old found his landing spot at Chelsea, the team he had been eyeing all along.

While several European giants expressed interest, Garnacho never hid his preference. From the beginning, the Argentine prioritized Chelsea, and now he has the opportunity to prove himself at Stamford Bridge. With the 2026 World Cup less than a year away, this move could be decisive in helping him secure a spot in Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Garnacho has already started adapting to his new club. Over the weekend, he made his Premier League debut for Chelsea, coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw against Brentford. Though it was only a short cameo, the winger was eager to show flashes of his talent.

Just days later, he added more minutes in a much bigger stage—the Champions League. Chelsea faced Bayern Munich in the league phase, falling 3-1, but Garnacho entered in the second half and embraced the challenge against one of Europe’s most dominant sides.

Ruben Amorim removed Garnacho from the squad and allowed the Argentine to leave Manchester United.

Speaking to ESPN after the match, Garnacho expressed his optimism: “I think this is a great club to keep growing. The style of play fits me well, and I hope I can keep developing here.”

Building chemistry under Enzo Maresca

The winger also addressed his adaptation under Chelsea’s new manager, Enzo Maresca: “It’s true that I didn’t have a preseason. I only arrived two weeks ago. But little by little, with training every day, I’ll gain rhythm and hopefully start playing more minutes.”

Chelsea fans are eager to see how Garnacho’s explosive pace and creativity will fit into Maresca’s tactical system, especially alongside fellow South American talent already present in the squad.

Garnacho’s Numbers at Manchester United

Before moving to London, Garnacho closed a promising chapter at Manchester United. Across all competitions, he played 136 matches, scored 25 goals, and provided 19 assists. His time at Old Trafford also brought silverware, as he lifted both a League Cup and an FA Cup.

While his Red Devils career was far from disappointing, the change to Chelsea signals a chance for Garnacho to step into a bigger role. With his eyes firmly set on representing Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, this move could prove to be the defining moment in his career.