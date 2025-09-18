Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Goodbye to soccer? Cristiano Ronaldo’s new announcement brings him closer to the world of padel

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The new Lisbon complex features 17 padel courts, including a 2,000-seat stadium court.
© Eurasia Sport ImagesThe new Lisbon complex features 17 padel courts, including a 2,000-seat stadium court.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made headlines, this time off the soccer field. The Portuguese superstar purchased 100% of the Lisbon Racket Centre, investing around €5 million (about $5.4 million) between the acquisition and renovations. The facility, located in Oeiras—a town in the Lisbon district with nearly 100,000 residents—is designed primarily for padel, one of the fastest-growing racket sports worldwide.

According to Ricardo Oliveira, president of the Portuguese Padel Federation (FPP), Ronaldo’s arrival is set to change the sport forever: “Cristiano’s involvement won’t just change padel in Portugal—it will change it globally. He trains every day for soccer, but I’ve been told he plays padel almost daily as well. He truly loves it.”

The star has been spotted sharing padel clips on his social media, exposing the sport to his massive online following—estimated at over one billion people across platforms. For many, his influence represents the single most important boost padel has ever received.

Inside the Lisbon racket centre

Construction of the state-of-the-art complex began in February 2025, financed by Ronaldo himself. The project includes:

  • 17 padel courts, 11 of them covered
  • A central stadium court with capacity for 2,000 spectators
  • Premium fitness and wellness facilities
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to pursue his goal of reaching 1,000 goals in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to pursue his goal of reaching 1,000 goals in his career.

Advertisement

It marks Ronaldo’s first major investment outside of soccer, and it aligns perfectly with padel’s rapid global rise.

Not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Buffon shocks with his pick for the greatest of all time

see also

Not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Buffon shocks with his pick for the greatest of all time

Padel vs. tennis and pickleball

Padel has exploded in popularity worldwide, with nearly 30 million active players today—an increase of 150% in the past decade, according to the International Padel Federation. Its growth trajectory positions it as a challenger not only to tennis, but also to pickleball, which has become a cultural sensation in the United States.

One of padel’s advantages lies in its lower maintenance costs compared to tennis courts, making it more accessible for clubs and investors. With Ronaldo’s backing, the sport is expected to attract more sponsors, fans, and capital, accelerating its path toward mainstream recognition.

Advertisement

What’s next for Ronaldo?

For now, the 39-year-old remains focused on leading Portugal to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the one major title missing from his historic career. But once he eventually hangs up his soccer boots, fans may see him step onto the World Padel Tour circuit, competing in the very sport he is helping to transform.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Manchester United on alert as Guardiola reportedly targets $95 million wonderkid for Man City

Manchester United on alert as Guardiola reportedly targets $95 million wonderkid for Man City

Reports indicate that Pep Guardiola is looking to bring a young Manchester United star to Manchester City.

Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona: Confirmed lineups for UEFA Champions League opener

Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona: Confirmed lineups for UEFA Champions League opener

Newcaslte United are hosting the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League opening game at St. James' Park against Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Following footsteps from Real Madrid to Milan? How transfer talks for Luka Modric’s former teammate to join him in Serie A fell apart

Following footsteps from Real Madrid to Milan? How transfer talks for Luka Modric’s former teammate to join him in Serie A fell apart

But while Modric has been stealing the headlines, it has now been revealed that the Rossoneri’s management seriously considered another major addition — one of Modric’s long-time Real Madrid teammates — only for the deal to fall through at the final stage.

Harry Kane rewrites UEFA Champions League history with new record: Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar welcome Bayern star to elite list

Harry Kane rewrites UEFA Champions League history with new record: Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar welcome Bayern star to elite list

With a brace that left the visitors stunned, Harry Kane not only powered his side to victory but also earned his place among some of soccer’s greatest names — Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar — by entering an exclusive Champions League club.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo