Goodbye to soccer? Cristiano Ronaldo’s new announcement brings him closer to the world of padel

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made headlines, this time off the soccer field. The Portuguese superstar purchased 100% of the Lisbon Racket Centre, investing around €5 million (about $5.4 million) between the acquisition and renovations. The facility, located in Oeiras—a town in the Lisbon district with nearly 100,000 residents—is designed primarily for padel, one of the fastest-growing racket sports worldwide.

According to Ricardo Oliveira, president of the Portuguese Padel Federation (FPP), Ronaldo’s arrival is set to change the sport forever: “Cristiano’s involvement won’t just change padel in Portugal—it will change it globally. He trains every day for soccer, but I’ve been told he plays padel almost daily as well. He truly loves it.”

The star has been spotted sharing padel clips on his social media, exposing the sport to his massive online following—estimated at over one billion people across platforms. For many, his influence represents the single most important boost padel has ever received.

Inside the Lisbon racket centre

Construction of the state-of-the-art complex began in February 2025, financed by Ronaldo himself. The project includes:

17 padel courts , 11 of them covered

, 11 of them covered A central stadium court with capacity for 2,000 spectators

with capacity for 2,000 spectators Premium fitness and wellness facilities

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to pursue his goal of reaching 1,000 goals in his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It marks Ronaldo’s first major investment outside of soccer, and it aligns perfectly with padel’s rapid global rise.

see also Not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Buffon shocks with his pick for the greatest of all time

Padel vs. tennis and pickleball

Padel has exploded in popularity worldwide, with nearly 30 million active players today—an increase of 150% in the past decade, according to the International Padel Federation. Its growth trajectory positions it as a challenger not only to tennis, but also to pickleball, which has become a cultural sensation in the United States.

One of padel’s advantages lies in its lower maintenance costs compared to tennis courts, making it more accessible for clubs and investors. With Ronaldo’s backing, the sport is expected to attract more sponsors, fans, and capital, accelerating its path toward mainstream recognition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for Ronaldo?

For now, the 39-year-old remains focused on leading Portugal to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the one major title missing from his historic career. But once he eventually hangs up his soccer boots, fans may see him step onto the World Padel Tour circuit, competing in the very sport he is helping to transform.