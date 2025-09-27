Trending topics:
Jorge Jesus comes up with special Cristiano Ronaldo approach: How Al-Nassr’s captain plans to stay in peak condition for 2026 FIFA World Cup

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)

As long as Cristiano Ronaldo plays with Al-Nassr, he will be a major storyline in Saudi Arabia. The 40-year-old forward has already delivered goals in the Saudi Pro League this season, and under Jorge Jesus’ guidance, the club is shaping itself into a contender on all fronts. But beneath the goals and the headlines lies a deeper narrative: one that points to the future, and specifically, the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese captain is entering what could be the twilight chapter of his legendary career, and his coach has unveiled a surprising solution. While Ronaldo is still competing at the highest level, Jorge Jesus believes the path forward requires careful management. The 71-year-old tactician has introduced a unique approach designed to protect Ronaldo’s body, ensuring he remains sharp for what may be his final World Cup.

The World Cup has always been a glaring omission in Ronaldo’s otherwise glittering career. Since his debut in 2006, he has graced five editions of the tournament, but never lifted the ultimate prize. Despite victories at Euro 2016 and the Nations League, the elusive gold trophy remains beyond his reach.

At 41 by the time of the 2026 tournament, CR7 faces inevitable physical challenges. Recovery times lengthen, speed declines, and the relentless intensity of international football becomes harder to withstand. Yet, as always, the Portuguese icon’s drive to compete at the very top refuses to fade. For Jorge Jesus, this means the need for a calculated balance between game time and longevity.

The special plan revealed

Reports suggest that Jorge Jesus and Ronaldo have agreed on a clear plan for the remainder of his Al-Nassr career. According to 365Scores, he will be limited to at least 25% of the Saudi club’s matches, while still fulfilling his international duties for Portugal.

The adjustment became visible this week. Just days after scoring twice in the league against Al-Riyadh, the veteran was left on the bench for the 4-0 win over Jeddah in the King Cup of Champions. Instead, Joao Felix stole the spotlight with a goal and an assist, underlining his explosive start to life in Saudi Arabia.

The decision raised eyebrows, but Jorge Jesus quickly clarified his reasoning after the match. “I was looking to maintain his fitness and prepare him for the upcoming league matches,” the coach explained. His words confirmed what many had speculated: Ronaldo’s rest was not about form, but part of a long-term vision.

ronaldo jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (L) and team head coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr (R) react

Why 2026 matters more than ever

At its core, Jorge Jesus’ approach is designed with one goal in mind: preserving Ronaldo for the 2026 World Cup. That tournament could be his sixth, a historic achievement unmatched by any male player. More importantly, it may be his last real chance to add the one title missing from his résumé.

The coach’s plan ensures that Ronaldo avoids burnout, reduces the risk of injury, and arrives at the tournament in peak condition. While skeptics argue that limiting his minutes may affect rhythm, the evidence suggests otherwise. Al-Nassr captain’s obsessive work ethic, coupled with strategic rest, may give him the longevity needed to lead Portugal one final time on the biggest stage.

