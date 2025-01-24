Veteran defender Kyle Walker had the opportunity to leave Manchester City for a top La Liga club during the January transfer window. While speculation connected him to moves to Milan and the Saudi Pro League, a European giant briefly emerged as a surprising destination.

Real Madrid, struggling to fill the void left by Dani Carvajal’s season-ending ACL injury, found themselves in dire need of reinforcements at right-back. Lucas Vazquez, while a competent stopgap, has often been exposed defensively in recent matches.

With limited options, Madrid explored potential solutions, including a bold attempt to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool. However, the Premier League side rejected their advances, leaving Madrid to consider other alternatives.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Kyle Walker, a six-time Premier League winner and Champions League victor, was offered to Madrid on loan. Despite his pedigree, Los Blancos turned down the deal, prioritizing Alexander-Arnold as their sole right-back target for future windows.

Why Madrid rejected Walker

Walker’s availability came amidst reports of a falling out with City manager Pep Guardiola, leading the defender to seek an exit. However, Real Madrid reportedly harbored concerns over his current form. While his battles with Madrid winger Vinicius in recent Champions League campaigns underscored his past quality, doubts lingered about whether the 34-year-old could consistently perform at the highest level.

Although Walker is still an excellent defender, Madrid felt he wouldn’t be a good match for their future plans, particularly since they were interested in Alexander-Arnold, Marca notes. With the Spanish side choosing to pass on Walker, speculation swirled about the England international’s next move.

New chapter in Milan

While a La Liga move failed to materialize, Walker quickly found a new home in Serie A. Milan confirmed the defender on a season-long loan this Friday with a modest €5 million option to buy. The Rossoneri will cover Walker’s €2.5 million salary for the remainder of the campaign, with the potential for a long-term deal if his performances meet expectations.

Walker’s versatility is expected to bolster the team’s defense, allowing him to feature both as a right-back and in central defense. However, bureaucratic hurdles related to his residence permit mean he will miss Milan’s upcoming fixtures against Parma on January 26 and Dinamo Zagreb on January 29.