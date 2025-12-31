Joao Cancelo makes shock decision to depart Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League: What’s next for Portugal star ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Joao Cancelo has built a career on bold decisions, but few have landed with as much surprise as this one. As Cristiano Ronaldo continues to headline the Saudi Pro League and Portugal looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup, Cancelo has quietly reached a crossroads that could define the final stretch of his international career. What initially appeared to be a lucrative and stable move has instead turned into a source of frustration, uncertainty, and urgency — all at the worst possible time.

With less than six months until the World Cup, Cancelo knows that reputation alone will not secure his place in Portugal’s squad. Minutes matter, rhythm matters, and right now, those things are slipping away. The 31-year-old defender’s campaign in Saudi Arabia never gained momentum. A hamstring injury early in the season sidelined him before he could establish continuity, and upon his return, the situation worsened. Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi made a decisive call: Cancelo would not be registered for domestic competitions in the second half of the season.

The decision effectively shut the door on the player’s involvement. While he remained eligible for continental competition, the lack of domestic soccer stripped him of the consistency he desperately needed. According to reports from Saudi outlet Arryadiyah, the verdict was final — Cancelo would not play again this season in league competition. For a player whose game relies on rhythm, touch, and tactical sharpness, this was more than a sporting setback. It was a warning sign.

The motivation behind Cancelo’s desire to leave is not financial. By Middle Eastern standards, he is well compensated. But with Portugal’s place at the 2026 World Cup on the line, the 31-year-old understands the reality: remaining on the sidelines could cost him his international future. As he admitted while on international duty, “Obviously, I dream of returning to Europe. I have one more year left on my contract, but I’m always open to new adventures. Only the future will tell.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo

That openness has quickly turned into action. Super-agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly been instructed to explore immediate options, even if it means negotiating a loan deal with significant salary coverage from the Saudi club.

Europe is calling again

Midway through the winter window buildup, the mystery has begun to clear. Cancelo is targeting an immediate return to European soccer, with the sole objective of restoring form, visibility, and match sharpness before the World Cup.

According to Fabrizio Romano, multiple European heavyweights have already made contact. “Joao Cancelo is set to leave in January. Inter have approached to explore a loan deal structure. Barcelona and Juventus have also asked about his situation in the last 48 hours,” Romano reported. The interest is not speculative. It is driven by necessity on both sides.

Who wants Cancelo — and why it matters for Portugal

Inter is emerging as a serious contender. With Denzel Dumfries sidelined after ankle surgery until at least March, the club is scrambling for reliable width. Cancelo’s familiarity with the system and his previous spell in Italy make him a logical short-term solution. Juventus has also enquired, exploring options amid uncertainty around their own right-back depth. The player’s past success there still resonates, though discussions remain at an early stage.

Then there is Barcelona — the emotional pull. The Portuguese enjoyed a productive loan spell there, registering four goals and five assists in 42 appearances, and he has never hidden his affection for the club. However, financial constraints and squad priorities complicate a potential return, with defensive reinforcements elsewhere taking precedence.

Portugal’s head coach has not issued public ultimatums, but the message is implicit. Players without regular club soccer rarely start World Cups. Cancelo knows that even his pedigree — built at clubs like Manchester City, Juventus, and Barcelona — will not protect him forever. At 31, this is not about legacy anymore. It is about survival at the elite level. While Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy time and dominate headlines, Cancelo’s situation highlights a harsher truth: status fades quickly without minutes on the pitch.

