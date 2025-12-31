Christian Pulisic has spent the 2025-26 season navigating fine margins. Every movement, every decision, every split second matters in a league where space is scarce, and errors are punished instantly. The same can be said for Luka Modric, whose soccer intelligence has allowed him to thrive even as the tempo around him accelerates. Yet in recent weeks, both players — and many others across Italy — found themselves dealing with an unexpected obstacle that had nothing to do with tactics, fitness, or form.

It was subtle at first. A detail few expected to dominate headlines. But soon, the issue became impossible to ignore. And now, Serie A has been forced to act.

When Serie A rolled into the winter phase of the campaign, the league introduced a new visual element designed to improve visibility under harsh conditions. From a technical standpoint, the logic appeared sound. Winter soccer in Italy often brings fog, rain, and low-light — conditions that traditionally prompt a switch in match equipment.

However, what was intended as a functional improvement quickly became a point of contention. Fans began to complain, and players adapted. However, broadcasters noticed something was off. And for a significant portion of viewers, following matches became unexpectedly difficult.

For attacking players like Pulisic, whose game relies on timing, anticipation, and quick visual cues, even small disruptions matter. What’s more, Modric’s ability to read the pitch depends on clarity and precision. While neither publicly raised objections, the issue was becoming increasingly visible off the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic shines alone: Milan star reaches key 2025 milestone not even Luka Modric or Santiago Gimenez could hit

The hidden change finally revealed

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Serie A will abandon the controversial orange winter ball and return to a more visible alternative. The issue stemmed from the Puma Orbita Hi-Vis, which had been introduced from Matchday 12 onward. While visually striking, it proved non-inclusive — a critical failure in a competition broadcast to millions.

The turning point came when Serie A publicly acknowledged the problem. Speaking on Radio Anch’io Sport on Rai Radio 1, league president Ezio Simonelli confirmed that complaints had been both widespread and justified. “We’ve received many justified protests about this,” Simonelli said. “There are people who can’t see it due to color blindness.” That admission set the stage for a decisive reversal.

2025 Serie A ball

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We asked our supplier to speed up the production of new balls,” Simonelli explained. “They’ve started manufacturing balls with a more visible color, but it will take some time. It was an unfortunate choice. We will return to yellow or white.” He added bluntly: “Objectively terrible. Nice to look at, but not very effective.”

see also Christian Pulisic’s future takes new twist: Milan makes transfer call as renewal talks stall amid growing Premier League interest

Why fans raised the alarm

The reaction did not come from aesthetics alone. Supporters with color-vision deficiencies were the first to sound the alarm on social media and fan forums. The science behind their concerns was clear.

It is said that roughly one in every 30 Italians is affected by some form of color blindness, meaning an estimated 2.5 million people nationwide struggle with color perception. The most common type, deuteranopia, makes it difficult to distinguish between shades of green, red, yellow, and crucially, orange.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan competes for the ball with Manuel Akanji of FC Internazionale

For those viewers, tracking the ball during live broadcasts became extremely challenging. Depth perception issues compounded the problem, particularly during fast transitions or aerial play. What looked crisp and modern to some fans was effectively invisible to others.

Crucially, this was not a new debate. Since 2007, the Italian top division has altered the color of its winter ball due to sponsorship agreements, initially doing so only in snowy conditions. Over time, however, non-traditional colors were used more frequently — sometimes regardless of the weather. This season, that experimentation finally crossed a line.

Advertisement