Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

James Rodríguez could join Lionel Messi in MLS as club reportedly targets 2026 move

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia.
© Rich Storry/Adam Hunger/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia.

Lionel Messi has dramatically raised Major League Soccer’s profile since his arrival in 2023, fueling league-wide growth and increasing its global competitiveness. Now, James Rodríguez could become the latest South American star to follow that path, as one MLS club is reportedly exploring a move for the Colombian midfielder ahead of the 2026 season.

Rodríguez’s club situation has become a growing concern for the Colombia national team. Since his stint with Liga MX side Club León ended, the veteran midfielder has struggled to secure a new destination. Currently training individually as he prepares for the 2026 World Cup, Rodríguez could receive a timely boost with interest emerging from North America.

According to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, Minnesota United are targeting Rodríguez for the 2026 MLS season. After a playoff run that ended in the Western Conference semifinals, the Loons are reportedly looking to add a high-profile piece to elevate their roster and push deeper into contention.

Recent reports indicated that Rodríguez had also been offered to two Argentine clubs, though financial concerns quickly surfaced as a major hurdle. Minnesota United have now emerged as the leading candidate to land the Colombian, positioning themselves ahead of other suitors following his departure from León.

James Rodriguez playing for Leon.

James Rodriguez playing for Leon.

Minnesota United are set to begin preseason friendlies in the coming days, with their MLS opener scheduled for Feb. 21 against Austin FC. Rodríguez, meanwhile, has not appeared in a competitive match since Nov. 8 against Puebla, raising questions about his match fitness ahead of a potential move.

Advertisement
Inter Miami announces departure of important Lionel Messi teammate ahead of 2026 MLS season

see also

Inter Miami announces departure of important Lionel Messi teammate ahead of 2026 MLS season

Could Minnesota United afford James Rodríguez?

One of the primary obstacles in Rodríguez’s recent transfer discussions has been his financial demands. Barcelona SC president David Álvarez previously confirmed that the midfielder was offered to the Ecuadorian club, but the deal was abandoned due to concerns it would strain the team’s finances.

Minnesota United, however, have been relatively quiet in the transfer market. Their most notable addition has been Mauricio González, signed from Deportes Tolima for approximately $1.2 million. While Rodríguez would significantly raise the team’s ceiling, MLS roster and salary restrictions could complicate any potential deal.

Currently, Minnesota’s Designated Player slots are occupied by Joaquín Pereyra, Tomás Chancalay, and striker Kelvin Yeboah. With all three slots filled, it remains unclear whether the Loons can realistically meet Rodríguez’s financial expectations under league rules, making his MLS future far from certain.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid in bold post-2026 World Cup move

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid in bold post-2026 World Cup move

After solidifying his status as a key player alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina, a prominent national team figure is reportedly eyeing a high-profile transfer. He has reportedly offer himself to Real Madrid in bold post-2026 World Cup move.

Messi hit by major blow ahead of Finalissima vs. Spain as key Argentina midfielder likely ruled out

Messi hit by major blow ahead of Finalissima vs. Spain as key Argentina midfielder likely ruled out

A teammate of Lionel Messi in Argentina will likely miss the Finalissima against Spain due to injury.

Inter Miami announces departure of important Lionel Messi teammate ahead of 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami announces departure of important Lionel Messi teammate ahead of 2026 MLS season

Rebuilding the roster for the 2026 MLS season, Inter Miami have announced the departure of one of Lionel Messi's important teammates.

How to watch Forge vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Forge vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Forge host Tigres UANL in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo