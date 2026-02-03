James Rodríguez could join Lionel Messi in MLS as club reportedly targets 2026 move

Lionel Messi has dramatically raised Major League Soccer’s profile since his arrival in 2023, fueling league-wide growth and increasing its global competitiveness. Now, James Rodríguez could become the latest South American star to follow that path, as one MLS club is reportedly exploring a move for the Colombian midfielder ahead of the 2026 season.

Rodríguez’s club situation has become a growing concern for the Colombia national team. Since his stint with Liga MX side Club León ended, the veteran midfielder has struggled to secure a new destination. Currently training individually as he prepares for the 2026 World Cup, Rodríguez could receive a timely boost with interest emerging from North America.

According to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, Minnesota United are targeting Rodríguez for the 2026 MLS season. After a playoff run that ended in the Western Conference semifinals, the Loons are reportedly looking to add a high-profile piece to elevate their roster and push deeper into contention.

Recent reports indicated that Rodríguez had also been offered to two Argentine clubs, though financial concerns quickly surfaced as a major hurdle. Minnesota United have now emerged as the leading candidate to land the Colombian, positioning themselves ahead of other suitors following his departure from León.

Minnesota United are set to begin preseason friendlies in the coming days, with their MLS opener scheduled for Feb. 21 against Austin FC. Rodríguez, meanwhile, has not appeared in a competitive match since Nov. 8 against Puebla, raising questions about his match fitness ahead of a potential move.

Could Minnesota United afford James Rodríguez?

One of the primary obstacles in Rodríguez’s recent transfer discussions has been his financial demands. Barcelona SC president David Álvarez previously confirmed that the midfielder was offered to the Ecuadorian club, but the deal was abandoned due to concerns it would strain the team’s finances.

Minnesota United, however, have been relatively quiet in the transfer market. Their most notable addition has been Mauricio González, signed from Deportes Tolima for approximately $1.2 million. While Rodríguez would significantly raise the team’s ceiling, MLS roster and salary restrictions could complicate any potential deal.

Currently, Minnesota’s Designated Player slots are occupied by Joaquín Pereyra, Tomás Chancalay, and striker Kelvin Yeboah. With all three slots filled, it remains unclear whether the Loons can realistically meet Rodríguez’s financial expectations under league rules, making his MLS future far from certain.

