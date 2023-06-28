James Maddison, who has three England appearances to his name and led Leicester to the FA Cup in 2021, completed his medical with Tottenham on Wednesday. Maddison played in 203 games with the Foxes after arriving from Norwich City in 2018.

Despite scoring 10 goals in the Premier League last season, his efforts could not save Leicester from relegation. Throughout his career at the King Power, he contributed with an impressive tally of 55 goals and 41 assists.

Given Tottenham Hotspur’s absence of a playmaker since Christian Eriksen’s departure in 2020, Maddison’s creative abilities bring a much-needed boost to the squad. A separate transfer sends Harry Winks in the other direction. Winks spent last season on loan with Italian side Sampdoria.

Tottenham makes James Maddison club’s third transfer of summer

Ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s inaugural season as Tottenham’s manager, strengthening the midfield options has emerged as a key priority. The club has already taken significant steps in this direction, securing the services of Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A’s Empoli.

Additionally, they have solidified their midfield by permanently acquiring Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, showcasing their commitment to bolstering the team under the new leadership.

Fans were quick to find old tweets of Maddison ‘trolling’ Spurs

Maddison is joining the North London outfit this summer. While it is a major move, fans were quick to point to previous social media posts from Maddison. In 2012 and 2013, he had some choice words for Gareth Bale and the rest of the Spurs squad. The English midfielder has subsequently deleted them from his account.

The first tweet was sent on November 17, 2012, and said, in part, “I hate Gareth Bale with a passion, calm down you monkey, [Jack] Wilshere is 10x better than you chimpanzee.”

Another tweet of Maddison’s dated March 10, 2013, read: “Hope Luis Suarez destroys Tottenham today, don’t like Spurs! Especially that monkey everyone’s on about!”

PHOTO: IMAGO / News Images