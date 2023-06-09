Tottenham Hotspur has finally ended its managerial search. Spurs confirmed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on Tuesday. Postecoglou arrives in north London on a four-year deal. He will be the first ever Australian to manage a top-flight English club. Postecoglou was born in Greece, but he and his family moved to Australia when he was 5.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was full of praise for the new coach, particularly pointing out his strong mentality. “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play,” stated Levy. “He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

The club’s new manager arrives at the club after two successful seasons in Scotland. Postecoglou picked up an impressive five trophies during his short time with Celtic. The Scottish giants won the Scottish Premiership twice, the Scottish League Cup twice, and the Scottish Cup once under the Australian coach.

Star striker’s future biggest hurdle for Ange Postecoglou

Postecoglou will officially begin the job on July 1st. His main focus will undoubtedly be gaining clarity over Harry Kane’s immediate future. The superstar striker will be entering his final year under contract at the club. Kane previously rebuffed outside interest a re-signed with Spurs back in 2018, but he may opt for new challenges this time around.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid have all been linked with Kane in recent months. Levy prefers not to sell his star at all this summer, but he particularly does not want to see Kane join a fellow Premier League side. Nevertheless, Real reportedly want the Spurs striker to replace outgoing legend Karim Benzema.

Upcoming transfer window to be crucial time at the club

Kane’s future will only be one of the important issues facing Postecoglou. The 57-year-old coach must also address the Spurs squad as a whole this summer. Tottenham finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League standings last season and needs some personnel changes. Recruitment has been poor in recent years as well. The Australian will have to help make some smart decisions in the transfer market this summer.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images