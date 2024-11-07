Manchester United may be gearing up to sign one of Sporting’s most prized assests, despite incoming manager Ruben Amorim’s reluctance to make any immediate moves for his former players. In fact, Viktor Gyokeres, who recently stunned Manchester City with a hat-trick in the Champions League, has become one of Europe’s most in-demand forwards. With Sporting Lisbon lowering Coventry City’s sell-on clause to increase their own profit on the Swede, the stage is set for a possible summer transfer that could reunite the striker with Amorim at Old Trafford.

Since joining the Lions from Coventry in 2022, the 26-year-old Gyokeres has quickly risen to prominence as one of Europe’s most potent strikers. His prolific form has attracted attention from top clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, who had shown strong interest during the last summer transfer window. In his current season alone, Gyokeres has tallied 23 goals in 17 games, further proving his worth with his spectacular Champions League hat-trick against the Red Devils’ arch rivals.

His performance on such a major stage has reportedly intensified interest from United, Arsenal, and other clubs. While Sporting Lisbon has traditionally been resistant to losing key players, they may be preparing to cash in on Gyokeres as his stock continues to soar. Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that United could step in to secure the striker, with Sporting having reduced Coventry’s 15% sell-on clause to 10% in exchange for €2 million. This strategic move by Sporting indicates they may be ready to part with Gyokeres, especially if the right offer comes along.

United to battle other Premier League sides despite Amorim’s words?

As United prepare for a potential overhaul under Amorim, Gyokeres’ name has naturally come up as a possible acquisition. However, the Portuguese boss has been diplomatic about the possibility of bringing his star striker to Old Trafford. Responding to rumors linking Gyokeres to United, Amorim expressed his intent to respect Sporting fans and avoid creating tension with his current club.

“If I start joking about this Gyokeres situation, I’ll get in trouble,” Amorim said, as reported by A Bola. “This is my city, this is my country, so I’ll respect it. Viktor has to stay until the end of the season, and then his life will probably go somewhere else”.

The possibility of Gyokeres heading to United adds further intrigue to an already competitive transfer race. Arsenal, a club in need of more attacking options, has long admired the former Brighton player, and they are likely to renew their interest in the coming transfer window. However, with Ruben Amorim set to become United’s new manager, the Red Devils may have an advantage. Amorim’s knowledge of Gyokeres’ style, along with their mutual success at Sporting, could make United an appealing destination for the Swedish forward.

Although Amorim initially downplayed any transfer links, his remarks did not entirely dismiss the idea, especially as Sporting appears to be preparing for the striker’s eventual departure. Daily Telegraph reports that Gyokeres’ current release clause is notably higher than €75 million, yet Sporting may be open to negotiating a more accessible fee next summer.

Amorim’s urgent need for attacking depth

With Manchester United already investing over £100 million in recent signings like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, they may hesitate to splurge further on another striker. Yet Gyokeres’ performances make him a compelling addition for a club that has struggled to maintain consistency in front of goal this season. Given United’s recent focus on building a team of young, high-potential players, Gyokeres’ profile fits the mold of what the club’s leadership has been seeking. Additionally, Gyokeres’ familiarity with Amorim’s system would provide a tactical advantage, as he could seamlessly integrate into United’s attacking setup.

Sporting’s recent business maneuvers, such as reducing Coventry’s sell-on clause, suggest they are ready to profit from Gyokeres’ rising value. This strategic move could work in United’s favor as they look to negotiate a lower transfer fee for the forward, potentially securing one of Europe’s most efficient goal-scorers at a discount. Although Sporting fans may be disheartened to lose both their manager and their star striker in a short span, the club is reportedly already preparing behind the scenes for his potential exit.