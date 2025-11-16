Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup qualifiers
Comments

Italy vs Norway: How a win, tie, or loss would affect their 2026 World Cup qualifying hopes

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Mateo Retegui (L) of Italy and Erling Haaland (R) of Norway.
© Marco Luzzani & Marius Nordnes/Getty ImagesMateo Retegui (L) of Italy and Erling Haaland (R) of Norway.

Italy hosts Norway at San Siro on the final matchday of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, setting up a thrilling finish in Group I. The group winner will clinch an automatic berth to the North American tournament, while the runner-up will have to fight through the playoff game during the March international window.

With one game left, Norway holds the edge with a perfect campaign, collecting 21 points from seven wins. Led by Erling Haaland, the Norwegians arrive in Milan fresh off a dominant 4-1 victory over Estonia last Thursday, with the Manchester City star and Alexander Sorloth each netting a brace.

Italy, meanwhile, sits second with 18 points: six wins and just one loss, a 3-0 defeat to Norway back in June. Following a 2-0 win over Moldova on Thursday, Gennaro Gattuso’s squad will be desperate to deliver a clutch performance and pry the World Cup ticket out of Norway’s hands.

What happens if Norway wins vs. Italy?

If Norway beats Italy, it will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, marking its first appearance since the 1998 edition, 26 years ago. Italy would be locked into the playoffs with no threat to its second-place finish, as third-place Israel, currently on 9 points, cannot catch the Azzurri even with a win over Moldova.

Players of Norway celebrating Alexander Sorloth&#039;s goal vs. Estonia.

Players of Norway celebrating Alexander Sorloth’s goal vs. Estonia.

What happens if Italy and Norway draw?

If the match ends in a draw, Norway will also punch its ticket to the World Cup, finishing the group with 22 points from eight games. As with a win from Haaland’s side, Italy would be forced into the playoff round, even with 19 points, a total higher than some nations that will finish at the top of UEFA World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement
Argentina star Emiliano Martinez fires back at Italy coach Gattuso over World Cup qualifiers controversy

see also

Argentina star Emiliano Martinez fires back at Italy coach Gattuso over World Cup qualifiers controversy

What happens if Italy wins vs. Norway?

If Italy manages to beat Norway, its qualification hopes will come down to the margin of victory. A win at San Siro would move the Azzurri to 21 points, level with Norway, leaving goal difference as the decisive tiebreaker.

In that scenario, Norway still holds a huge cushion. After scoring 33 goals and conceding just four, Haaland’s squad sits at a massive +29 goal differential, while Italy is at +12. That gap means Italy would need to win by nine goals or more, an unrealistic task. If they fall short of that margin, Norway will finish first even in defeat, and Italy will end up in second.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Italy vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Italy vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Italy play against Norway in a Matchday 10 clash in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can follow the action live through several TV and streaming options.

How to watch Norway vs Estonia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Norway vs Estonia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Norway play against Estonia in a crucial Matchday 9 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

Erling Haaland achieves stunning international milestone with Norway, surpassing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland achieves stunning international milestone with Norway, surpassing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite missing a penalty, Erling Haaland rebounded with a vital hat trick, setting a remarkable international record for Norway. This achievement not only highlights his prowess but also surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a significant way, solidifying his impressive status.

Cristiano Ronaldo drops 7-word message after Portugal having secured their 2026 World Cup spot vs. Armenia

Cristiano Ronaldo drops 7-word message after Portugal having secured their 2026 World Cup spot vs. Armenia

Despite several players missing the game, Portugal secured an impressive 9-1 victory over Armenia, guaranteeing their place in the 2026 World Cup. After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence, sending a six-word message.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo