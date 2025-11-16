Cristiano Ronaldo drops 7-word message after Portugal having secured their 2026 World Cup spot vs. Armenia

Portugal came into the game against Armenia needing a win after their defeat to Ireland. Although coach Roberto Martinez had some key players missing from his usual lineup, he managed to make his team the most solid on the field. With their impressive high pressure, they forced their opponents into serious defensive errors that led to a record 9-1 victory, securing their place in the 2026 World Cup. In response, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a short but heartfelt message.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to play in Portugal’s match against Armenia, the veteran showed himself to be quite active around the game. Before the match, he sent a message of encouragement, and after securing their place in the 2026 World Cup, he posted a short message on his social media accounts. “WE ARE IN THE WORLD CUP! LET’S GO ALL-IN, PORTUGAL!,” he said via X, formerly Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite today’s absence, led Portugal to their seventh consecutive World Cup, marking a legendary era. In addition, the veteran has been the most transformative figure in the history of the national team, going from participating in 3 of 11 UEFA Euro and 3 of 17 World Cup before his debut to participating in 6 of 6 UEFA Euro and 6 of 6 World Cup and winning three titles with him at the helm, reports MisterChip via X.

With only one defeat in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Portugal arrive as one of the favorites to win the coveted title. Since Roberto Martinez took over, the national team has played an attractive, attacking game, with Vitinha and Joao Neves dictating the tempo. Furthermore, Cristiano’s absence has shown that they have plenty of firepower even without the veteran, promising a great tournament.

