Italy vs Northern Ireland: Predicted lineups for UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

After failing to remain as leaders of Group I in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Italy were relegated to the playoffs, facing Northern Ireland to chase a spot in the tournament. While the Azzurri arrive aiming to end an eight-year absence from the competition, the Green and White Army are chasing a comeback after 40 years.

Northern Ireland have managed to make their solid defense and stable midfield their greatest strengths. In fact, they were the second-lowest-scored-against team in their group. However, they continue to struggle to make an impact on offense, as Jamie Donley or Callum Marshall have been unable to make a difference. Furthermore, they will be without Conor Bradley, which is a significant loss.

Even though Gli Azzurri haven’t exactly wowed, they enter this match as clear favorites to take the win. Coach Gennaro Gattuso welcomes back Sandro Tonali, Riccardo Calafiori, and Moise Kean, providing a significant boost. Additionally, Mateo Retegui’s strong form promises to break through the Green and White Army’s tough defense.

Alongside their powerful offense, Italy aim to keep their midfield as their greatest strength, relying on Nicolo Barella and Sandro Tonali to make the difference. However, the main challenge will be breaking down Northern Ireland’s defensive structure, so their offensive contribution could be decisive in securing a return to the World Cup after eight years.

Giacomo Raspadori of Italy

Italy predicted lineup vs Northern Ireland

Italy are the clear favorite to beat Northern Ireland. Not only do they have a better offense, but they also have players like Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean who can make a difference. In addition, they have their starting defensive line back, with Alessandro Bastoni standing out. Combined with this and Retegui’s outstanding form, they are aiming to secure their spot in the final playoffs.

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see also How Italy’s win, draw, or loss against Northern Ireland today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

With this in mind, the Azzurri could play as follows: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Riccardo Calafiori, Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluca Mancini; Matteo Politano, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali, Federico Dimarco; Mateo Retegui, Moise Kean.

Northern Ireland predicted lineup vs Italy

Despite Italy’s ‘crisis,’ Northern Ireland do not have much of a chance to secure a victory. Their solid defense might hold promise, but their lack of scoring ability could get them into serious trouble. Additionally, coach Michael O’Neil will be without Conor Bradley, who suffered a serious knee injury. As a result, they will rely on Jamie Donley or Callum Marshall to make a difference.

Considering this, Northern Ireland could lineup as follows: Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Ruairi McConville, Daniel Ballard, Paddy McNair; Trai Hume, Brad Lyons, Jamie McDonnell, Ethan Galbraith, Justin Devenny; Jamie Donley, Callum Marshall.

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