Saudi Pro League
Is this Al-Nassr’s season? Cristiano Ronaldo sends clear nine-word warning to Saudi Pro League rivals after statement win over Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates victory after winning the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr.
When Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema took to the field in Jeddah, the Saudi Pro League witnessed a spectacle that went far beyond the 90 minutes of soccer. Once teammates in Real Madrid’s iconic ‘BBC’ trio, the two were now on opposite sides of a growing rivalry—Ronaldo leading Al-Nassr, Benzema at the helm of Al-Ittihad.

The stage was set at the King Abdullah Sports City for the season’s first true blockbuster, with both clubs arriving unbeaten and level at the top of the standings. What unfolded was more than a battle for points—it was a declaration of intent. And when the dust settled, Al-Nassr had emerged victorious, fueled by goals from Sadio Mane and Ronaldo himself. But perhaps even more impactful than the scoreline was the clear message Ronaldo sent to his rivals after the final whistle.

The tone was set early. Just nine minutes in, Kingsley Coman darted down the flank and whipped in a cross that was met with a thunderous volley by Sadio Mane, silencing the home crowd and giving Al-Nassr the lead. From there, the Riyadh club seized control. In the 35th minute, Mane turned creator, lifting a delicate cross into the box for Ronaldo. Rising above the defense, the Portuguese striker powered a header past goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic to double the advantage.

Al-Ittihad, led by the veteran Frenchman, tried to respond, with Moussa Diaby and Steven Bergwijn carving out chances. But their finishing fell short, and the defending champions’ perfect start to the campaign came to an abrupt end. While Ronaldo celebrated, Benzema endured a frustrating evening.

Returning from injury, the French forward looked sharp in glimpses, linking up well with Bergwijn, but his side couldn’t find a way through. The defeat ended Laurent Blanc’s side’s 19-match unbeaten run at home in the league, a streak that had been a source of pride for the Jeddah faithful. For Benzema, it was a reminder that even with his pedigree, Saudi Arabia’s rapidly improving competition leaves little room for error.

Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr prior the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr.

What did Ronaldo say after the game?

Victory left the Riyadh outfit with a perfect record after four matches, three points clear at the top of the table. For many, the result felt like a potential turning point in the season.

And then came the words that set social media ablaze. Ronaldo, never shy of making his feelings known, sent out a fiery post-match message aimed not just at Benzema, but at every rival in Saudi Arabia. “This is Al-Nassr! This is who we are!” he declared.

The nine-word warning was as much about identity as it was about ambition. For the 40-year-old veteran, the victory was proof that Al-Nassr and Jorge Jesus are ready to reclaim their place as champions, with the club having last lifted the Saudi Pro League trophy in 2019.

