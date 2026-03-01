Trending topics:
Rodrygo Goes drops bombshell take on Neymar Jr’s Brazil spot for 2026 World Cup: ‘There’s not even a discussion’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Brazil national team stars Rodrygo Goes and Neymar Jr.
© Toru Hanai/ Pedro Vilela/Getty ImagesBrazil national team stars Rodrygo Goes and Neymar Jr.

After returning to the field with Santos FC following his recovery, Neymar Jr. has managed to regain clear physical sensations, promising a radical change after his meniscus surgery. Even so, the veteran is reportedly not expected to be called up by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil’s final matches before the 2026 World Cup. In response, Rodrygo Goes gave a strong answer when asked whether he believes the 34-year-old star should be in the anticipated tournament.

“It’s logical. For me, in my opinion, there’s not even a discussion. But we know, of course, he needs to be well, he has to be preparing, he is returning from knee surgery. It won’t have the same grace to win without him, so we need him,” Rodrygo said, as reported by ESPN Deportes. With these statements, the 25-year-old star may pressure Carlo Ancelotti to call up the veteran star after a significant time, gaining momentum for the anticipated tournament.

Unlike in previous years, Neymar Jr. has transitioned from a left winger to an attacking midfielder. In this new role, he competes with Rodrygo, Raphinha, and Lucas Paquetá. Despite this competition, the young star has expressed support for the veteran, emphasizing that Neymar’s experience could be crucial at the 2026 World Cup. In case he stays injury-free, he could push Brazil coach Ancelotti for a spot in the tournament.

With the constant injuries of recent years, Neymar’s possible return to Brazil may not mean a scoring boost. Although he is the national team’s all-time top scorer, he has already transformed into an attacking midfielder, who is key in creating space for his teammates. With his experience and on-field impact, Estêvão, Raphinha, Rodrygo, and Vinícius Jr. could benefit greatly, as their scoring output could increase considerably.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil was in October 2023.

Neymar flaunts his physical readiness at Santos amid Brazil snub buzz

Following his meniscus surgery, Neymar Jr. has already made a successful return with Santos, playing three consecutive games: 2 in the Campeonato Paulista and 1 in the Brasileirao. Even though he failed to score in his first two games, he scored an important brace against Vasco Da Gama. Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly looking to leave him out of Brazil’s next squad, prompting the 34-year-old to showcase his physical condition in an Instagram story.

Neymar accuses Brazilian player of threatening to injure him during Santos vs. Vasco: ‘He’s an idiot’

Tweet placeholder

Over the past few months, Ancelotti has made it clear that Neymar’s talent is a difference-maker, so he has reportedly set his physical recovery as the only condition. Because of this, the veteran states that he ranks among the best-rated players at Santos, making it clear that if he is left out, it would not be due to a lack of full fitness. In addition, the 34-year-old aims to improve more and more, ensuring that his physical condition is at its peak heading into June.

