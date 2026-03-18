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Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury compounded as Al-Nassr loses Inigo Martinez as well: The timeline for his absence revealed

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Inigo Martinez (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesInigo Martinez (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Al-Nassr’s campaign in the Saudi Pro League has been dealt a fresh setback, with news emerging that Inigo Martinez has suffered an injury just as the club continues to manage the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish defender, who joined the Riyadh-based club from Barcelona last summer, has been confirmed out of action, and the timeline for his return has been revealed, adding a new layer of concern for manager Jorge Jesus.

The timing of Martinez’s setback is particularly sensitive for Al-Nassr, who are leading the league with 67 points, just three ahead of title rivals Al-Hilal. The club has been navigating injuries to key players, including Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, both of whom are recovering from minor fitness concerns. Despite these challenges, Al-Nassr maintained its dominant form with a resounding 5-0 victory over Al-Khaleej, showcasing depth and resilience across the squad.

In the aftermath of the game, medical examinations confirmed that Martinez suffered a hamstring tear, a development that sidelined the former Spanish international. “Medical tests undergone by Inigo Martinez revealed that he has suffered a hamstring tear. Martinez began a treatment and rehabilitation program in Madrid today,” reported Arriyadiyah.

This injury represents a significant short-term setback for Al-Nassr’s defense, which has relied heavily on the Spaniard’s experience alongside stars like Ronaldo. While the club will manage in the short term, concerns linger due to the defender’s history of muscle issues. The experienced centre-back has previously dealt with muscle-related issues, including a notable hamstring absence during the 2023-24 season. While not alarming on its own, it introduces a level of caution around his recovery and long-term fitness.

inigo martinez al nassr

Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

The injury comes at a delicate moment, with the Knight of Najd’s title ambitions in sharp focus. The squad has had to cope with recent absences of Ronaldo and Mane, both pivotal to the club’s attacking output, making Martinez’s defensive presence even more vital.

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The recovery timeline revealed

Arriyadiyah’s report suggests that Martinez is projected to be sidelined for approximately 10-14 days, a relatively short spell in isolation but one that initially raised fears of missed fixtures during a critical phase of the season. However, context is everything.

The timing of the injury coincides with a two-week international break, significantly easing the pressure on both player and club. As a result, the recovery period is expected to overlap almost entirely with the pause in domestic competition, minimizing its direct impact on match availability. Crucially, he is likely to return in time for the league clash against Al-Najma on April 3, provided there are no setbacks in his rehabilitation.

ronaldo inigo martinez

Inigo Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo in training

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From a purely sporting perspective, the situation could have been far worse. Jorge Jesus’ side does not have an immediate fixture during the 34-year-old’s recovery window, meaning the defender is unlikely to miss competitive matches if his rehabilitation progresses as planned. This transforms what could have been a damaging blow into a manageable setback.

The return of Ronaldo, Mane, and now Martinez will be crucial as Al-Nassr approaches the final eight matches of the Saudi Pro League season. Ronaldo’s leadership and Mane’s attacking dynamism, combined with Martinez’s defensive experience, will be key components as the Riyadh-based side aims to secure a historic double crown.

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