Is Lamine Yamal better than Lionel Messi? Ex-Barcelona and current Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde delivers brutal six-word reality check

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of FC Barcelona.
Lamine Yamal (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of FC Barcelona.

The comparisons were inevitable the moment Lamine Yamal stepped into the Barcelona first team, and they have only intensified as his star continues to rise. Now, as the teenager shines on the Spanish and European stage, the debate has returned with renewed force: Is Lamine Yamal better than Lionel Messi? Ahead of Barcelona’s symbolic return to the renovated Spotify Camp Nou, former Barca coach and current Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde offered a cryptic six-word warning—one hinted at early in the conversation but not revealed, setting a mysterious tone around the question that has followed Lionel Messi his entire career: can anyone truly match him?

Ever since Yamal’s first-team debut on April 29, 2023—when he became the youngest player in Barca’s history at 15 years, 9 months, 16 days—the world has struggled to resist the temptation of comparison. His maturity, his elegance on the ball, his capacity to shape matches even at a young age made him feel like the Catalans’ next generational figure, the kind they hadn’t produced since Messi first electrified the Camp Nou.

Since that debut, Yamal’s trajectory has only climbed. Now 18 years old, he is already a European champion with Spain and a Ballon d’Or runner-up, making him one of soccer’s most electric young stars. Even struggling through a persistent groin problem this season, his output remains extraordinary: six goals and eight assists in just 12 total appearances, including a two-assist showcase against Athletic Club this Saturday.

Messi’s own emergence at 17 set the blueprint, yet even he had not achieved what Yamal has at the same age. Both were handed long-term contracts at 18; both were viewed as the future of Barcelona. But where the Argentine’s path is etched into soccer history, the Spanish teenager’s story remains unwritten—and that is where the comparisons become delicate.

Lionel Messi and young Lamine Yamal

Video: Lionel Messi honored by Barcelona fans at Camp Nou amid rumors of return

What did Ernesto Valverde say?

Barcelona’s long-awaited comeback to the renovated Spotify Camp Nou turned into a historic occasion. Athletic Club became the guest on a night charged with nostalgia, anticipation, and scrutiny. No one embodies the emotional bridge between the two clubs more than Ernesto Valverde: the manager who once guided Messi’s Barcelona, now leading the Basque side.

Speaking to DAZN before kickoff, Valverde reflected not only on the match but on the relentless comparisons between his former talisman and Barcelona’s new star. His tone was calm, respectful—and cautious. “Time will tell. The bar is set incredibly high. Messi has arguably been the best player in the world, with incredible ambition every single day,” the 61-year-old manager warned, choosing his words with deliberate precision. His six-word sentence lands like a reminder, a barrier, a reality check: The bar is set incredibly high.

But Valverde did not simply warn—he praised. Discussing Yamal, he said: “Lamine is just starting out; he has a great future ahead of him. We’re talking about extraordinary players.” The message is clear: Yamal belongs to the elite bracket of young talents, but Messi’s mountain is one almost no one in soccer has ever climbed. The future remains open, but the standards are unforgiving.

Is Lamine Yamal already tied with Messi? Jordi Alba delivers his take on the comparison between La Masia graduates

