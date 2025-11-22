Report: Bruno Fernandes and two other stars to be dropped as Manchester United eye rising Premier League talents

For more than a decade, Manchester United have been searching for the direction that can restore them as the Premier League’s top club. As part of that rebuild, next season could bring significant changes to the roster, including the departure of Bruno Fernandes.

“United are set to offload three players to fund their midfield rebuild: Marcus Rashford, who is expected to join Barcelona permanently next summer, Casemiro, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and most strikingly, club captain Bruno Fernandes,” TeamTalk recently reported.

“Sources confirm that Fernandes, 31, is on United’s list of players that they plan to replace in the coming transfer windows,” the report adds. If confirmed, it would be a major decision for the English side, considering Bruno’s importance—past and present—to the team.

Since his arrival in 2020, the Portuguese midfielder has showcased his talent and leadership, eventually becoming the captain and the club’s top reference point. He has made 302 appearances and scored 100 goals for the Red Devils, but those performances have not translated into major collective success, with only one FA Cup and one Carabao Cup in six years.

Casemiro could leave Manchester United next summer.

Fernandes is under contract with Manchester United until June 30, 2027, with an option for one additional year. However, rumors of a potential early exit have circulated for some time, with multimillion-dollar offers from Saudi Pro League clubs reportedly on the table.

The situation of Rashford and Casemiro at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes’s departure would not be the only major exit for Manchester United amid the squad overhaul. Casemiro is another player reportedly on the chopping block, considering his high salary and his age (33). He is under contract until the end of the 2025–26 season, but that does not rule out an early departure if attractive offers arrive.

The case of Marcus Rashford is different. The forward is on loan at Barcelona, and he has delivered excellent performances there, with 6 goals and 9 assists in 16 matches. That has led many to believe the Catalan club will push to make the move permanent, which would cost at least $30 million.

The rising stars targeted by Manchester United

It is clear that Manchester United’s squad rebuild won’t be limited to moving veterans out—it will also involve adding players who can raise the team’s level. In that regard, three young Premier League talents appear to be on the Red Devils’ radar.

“The triple exit, which will free up a significant amount of space on the wage bill, will enable United to seriously pursue their top midfield targets,” TeamTalk reported. “The trio are Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.”

If these signings are completed, it would mark a drastic shift in the team’s makeup. Veteran players over 30, like Fernandes and Casemiro, would give way to promising stars who are all under 23.