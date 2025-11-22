Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
PREMIER LEAGUE
Comments

Report: Bruno Fernandes and two other stars to be dropped as Manchester United eye rising Premier League talents

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

For more than a decade, Manchester United have been searching for the direction that can restore them as the Premier League’s top club. As part of that rebuild, next season could bring significant changes to the roster, including the departure of Bruno Fernandes.

United are set to offload three players to fund their midfield rebuild: Marcus Rashford, who is expected to join Barcelona permanently next summer, Casemiro, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and most strikingly, club captain Bruno Fernandes,TeamTalk recently reported.

“Sources confirm that Fernandes, 31, is on United’s list of players that they plan to replace in the coming transfer windows,” the report adds. If confirmed, it would be a major decision for the English side, considering Bruno’s importance—past and present—to the team.

Since his arrival in 2020, the Portuguese midfielder has showcased his talent and leadership, eventually becoming the captain and the club’s top reference point. He has made 302 appearances and scored 100 goals for the Red Devils, but those performances have not translated into major collective success, with only one FA Cup and one Carabao Cup in six years.

Manchester United veteran Carlos Casemiro

Casemiro could leave Manchester United next summer.

Fernandes is under contract with Manchester United until June 30, 2027, with an option for one additional year. However, rumors of a potential early exit have circulated for some time, with multimillion-dollar offers from Saudi Pro League clubs reportedly on the table.

Advertisement
Bruno Fernandes admits talks with Cristiano Ronaldo about a potential Manchester United exit for Saudi Arabia

see also

Bruno Fernandes admits talks with Cristiano Ronaldo about a potential Manchester United exit for Saudi Arabia

The situation of Rashford and Casemiro at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes’s departure would not be the only major exit for Manchester United amid the squad overhaul. Casemiro is another player reportedly on the chopping block, considering his high salary and his age (33). He is under contract until the end of the 2025–26 season, but that does not rule out an early departure if attractive offers arrive.

The case of Marcus Rashford is different. The forward is on loan at Barcelona, and he has delivered excellent performances there, with 6 goals and 9 assists in 16 matches. That has led many to believe the Catalan club will push to make the move permanent, which would cost at least $30 million.

The rising stars targeted by Manchester United

It is clear that Manchester United’s squad rebuild won’t be limited to moving veterans out—it will also involve adding players who can raise the team’s level. In that regard, three young Premier League talents appear to be on the Red Devils’ radar.

Advertisement
Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

“The triple exit, which will free up a significant amount of space on the wage bill, will enable United to seriously pursue their top midfield targets,” TeamTalk reported. “The trio are Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.”

If these signings are completed, it would mark a drastic shift in the team’s makeup. Veteran players over 30, like Fernandes and Casemiro, would give way to promising stars who are all under 23.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi should be an example for Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup, says Casemiro

Messi should be an example for Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup, says Casemiro

Casemiro shared his opinion on the role Neymar should have in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, drawing a comparison with Lionel Messi.

Neymar’s true generational successor? Casemiro surprises fans by snubbing Vinicius Jr as Brazil’s next leader

Neymar’s true generational successor? Casemiro surprises fans by snubbing Vinicius Jr as Brazil’s next leader

Just over two years after Neymar Jr.'s last game with Brazil, Casemiro surprised everyone by naming his top candidates to lead the national team in the superstar’s absence, notably omitting Vinicius Jr. from the conversation.

Is Casemiro leaving Manchester United? The Red Devils linked to former Real Madrid market target

Is Casemiro leaving Manchester United? The Red Devils linked to former Real Madrid market target

After several seasons without excelling at Manchester United, Casemiro seems to have rediscovered his best form since joining the English team. However, the Red Devils are now linked to a potential arrival of a former Real Madrid target, casting doubt on the Brazilian's future.

Robert Lewandowski makes history as first goalscorer at new Camp Nou: Barcelona star shares emotional nine-word statement after Athletic Club thrashing

Robert Lewandowski makes history as first goalscorer at new Camp Nou: Barcelona star shares emotional nine-word statement after Athletic Club thrashing

On a night that felt sculpted for myth, Robert Lewandowski stepped into history as the first goalscorer at the renovated Camp Nou, setting the tone for Barcelona’s commanding 4-0 victory over Athletic Club.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo