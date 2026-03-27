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England vs Uruguay LIVE Updates: Rashford and Valverde start in the 2026 International Friendly

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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England's Marcus Rashford and Uruguay's Federico Valverde.
© Mike Hewitt/Rich Storry/Getty ImagesEngland's Marcus Rashford and Uruguay's Federico Valverde.

England and Uruguay meet at Wembley Stadium this Friday. It is one of the most intriguing friendlies of the FIFA March break, pitting one of Europe’s top national teams against a consistently competitive South American side.

Both teams advanced smoothly through qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The Three Lions dominated their group in the European Qualifiers, winning all of their matches, while Uruguay established a solid system under the guidance of coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Thomas Tuchel will use this match as an opportunity to give certain players a chance to compete for a spot on the final 26-man roster representing England this summer in North America.

Friday’s game is the first of two matches each national team will play during the March international break. Next Tuesday, England will face Japan, while Uruguay take on Algeria on the same day.

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How many times have England and Uruguay faced each other?

Across World Cups and friendly matches, England and Uruguay have met 11 times at senior level. Their first encounter was in Montevideo in 1953, ending in a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

The most significant matches between the two national teams took place in World Cups. In Switzerland 1954, the South Americans won 4-2, while in 1966 the teams drew 0-0. Their most recent World Cup meeting was at Brazil 2014, when Luis Suarez scored a brace to secure a 2-0 win over the Three Lions.

Iconic setting for today’s clash

England and Uruguay meet at Wembley Stadium in London, one of the most important venues in world soccer. It is the regular home of the Three Lions, where they won their only World Cup title in the 1966 final, defeating West Germany 4-2.

Wembley was originally opened in 1923 and completely rebuilt in 2007. It has a capacity of 90,000 spectators.

Confirmed England lineup!

Thomas Tuchel has chosen this XI to face Uruguay: James Trafford; Tino Livramento, Fikayo Tomori, Harry Maguire, Djed Spence; James Garner, Jordan Henderson; Noni Madueke, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford; Dominic Solanke.

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Confirmed Uruguay lineup!

This is Marcelo Bielsa’s XI to face England: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Ronald Araujo, Matias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Agustin Canobbio, Rodrigo Aguirre, Maximiliano Araujo.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

England and Uruguay will face off at 3:450 PM (ET).

You can watch the international friendly live on Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, FS1, ViX.

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England face Uruguay in a friendly match

Welcome to our live blog for the friendly between England and Uruguay. Stay with us for all the key information on both teams, and once the match kicks off, follow along for minute-by-minute updates!

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