England vs Uruguay LIVE Updates: Rashford and Valverde start in the 2026 International Friendly

England and Uruguay meet at Wembley Stadium this Friday. It is one of the most intriguing friendlies of the FIFA March break, pitting one of Europe’s top national teams against a consistently competitive South American side.

Both teams advanced smoothly through qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The Three Lions dominated their group in the European Qualifiers, winning all of their matches, while Uruguay established a solid system under the guidance of coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Thomas Tuchel will use this match as an opportunity to give certain players a chance to compete for a spot on the final 26-man roster representing England this summer in North America.

Friday’s game is the first of two matches each national team will play during the March international break. Next Tuesday, England will face Japan, while Uruguay take on Algeria on the same day.