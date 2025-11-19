Toni Kroos delivers bold statement on Vinicius Jr’s on-field attitude at Real Madrid: ‘His behavior ends up hurting the team’

Vinicius Jr. is experiencing a challenging 2025-26 season with Real Madrid. Despite being a cornerstone of the team for several years, the Brazilian forward has struggled to deliver his usual scoring impact. Furthermore, his defiant attitude on the field has returned to the spotlight, drawing criticism from fans. In response, legend Toni Kroos commented on the Vinicius‘ demeanor, sharing insights from his own playing days.

“At that point, I told him many times that it was enough, because you get the feeling that his behavior ends up hurting the team. It’s understandable that he might annoy people, whether it’s an opponent, a referee, or the crowd… I tried many times to calm him down on the field, especially so that he wouldn’t lose his own momentum, because sometimes that happened. I always told him, ‘You’re so good that you don’t need all that.’“ Toni Kroos said at the Icon League.

Toni Kroos’ comments might seem harsh, but the Brazilian player’s on-field impact is often diminished by his defiant attitude during matches. He has achieved double digits in both goals and assists with Real Madrid, yet these accomplishments are frequently overshadowed. Although he stands out as one of the most dynamic and captivating players, rival fans tend to boo him, which can affect the team’s performance.

Despite the recent controversy between Vinicius and Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso regarding his attitude, the Brazilian has shown improvement in his recent performances. He has demonstrated renewed focus on the game, successfully avoiding on-field confrontations and arguments. In doing so, he aims to distance himself from controversy and display the maturity required to lead the team, as he has done in previous seasons.

Vinicius Jr seems to have lost his lead role at Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso

Not only has his attitude been a problem, but the arrival of Xabi Alonso seems to have cost him his position as Real Madrid’s leader. With Kylian Mbappe now the cornerstone of the team, Vinicius Junior is no longer the squad’s focal point. Although his experience could earn him the lead role on the pitch, his demeanor has allowed other players, such as Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham, to assume it.

With much of the 2025-26 season still ahead, Vinicius faces the daunting task of regaining his impressive form within the team. Additionally, he needs to concentrate on soccer and put controversies behind him to reclaim the leadership role he appears to have lost. Achieving this could significantly impact his contract renewal, paving the way for a long tenure at Real Madrid.