Cristiano Ronaldo remains the central figure of Al-Nassr’s ambitious project, but even the presence of one of soccer’s greatest icons cannot prevent internal changes and uncertainty. As the club balances star power, domestic expectations, and squad competition, a major development is quietly unfolding behind the scenes, and it could see a crucial teammate depart in search of regular playing time.

At first glance, the situation appears like a routine squad decision. In reality, it reflects deeper tactical shifts, intense competition for places, and the evolving priorities of a club that aims to dominate domestically and internationally. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line and global attention fixed on the club, every personnel change carries added significance.

Al-Nassr’s squad is built on depth and star power, combining international imports with domestic talents. This structure creates elite competition for starting roles, particularly in critical positions such as goalkeeping. Coaches at top clubs often emphasize rotation, but in high-stakes competitions, consistency and trust play decisive roles in determining who starts.

In recent months, Al-Nassr’s technical staff has reassessed its hierarchy following costly mistakes and tactical adjustments. As a result, the balance of power within the squad has shifted, affecting players who once appeared untouchable.

Possible blow for Ronaldo as experienced international could leave

The player at the center of this uncertainty is Nawaf Al-Aqidi, the Saudi international goalkeeper who began the season as the club’s first-choice option. According to Saudi reports, Al-Aqidi’s position changed after errors in matches against Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal, prompting the coaching staff to rely on Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Matheus instead.

Al-Aqidi has since been demoted to the second-choice role, with his involvement now dependent on tactical needs rather than guaranteed starts. Local newspapers Arriyadiyah and Al-Youm suggest that the goalkeeper is expected to leave next summer in search of regular playing opportunities, given the strong competition within the squad. This shift highlights the brutal reality of elite soccer: even established internationals can lose their place if performance drops or tactical preferences change.

Head coach Jorge Jesus reportedly held direct talks with Al-Aqidi, reaffirming that he remains part of the technical plans but without guarantees. The Portuguese coach has opted for Bento in recent fixtures, emphasizing consistency and reliability in goal. The competition between the two goalkeepers has become one of the defining internal battles of Al-Nassr’s season. For a club chasing multiple trophies, goalkeeping stability is non-negotiable, and even minor errors can trigger decisive changes.

What does Nawaf Al-Aqidi’s agent think?

Speculation about the 25-year-old’s future intensified across social media and local outlets, prompting his agent Mishaal Al-Safa’i to issue a public statement defending his client and criticizing unverified rumors.

“When he was present, he silenced everyone with his performances, culminating in our national team’s qualification for the World Cup. Now that he’s absent, everyone is talking about him,” Al-Safa’i wrote. “It’s strange that some people speak as if they are decision-makers within the club. It’s truly shameful.”