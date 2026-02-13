Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo faces 2026 summer blow as vital Al-Nassr teammate eyes exit in search of regular playing time

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesJorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the central figure of Al-Nassr’s ambitious project, but even the presence of one of soccer’s greatest icons cannot prevent internal changes and uncertainty. As the club balances star power, domestic expectations, and squad competition, a major development is quietly unfolding behind the scenes, and it could see a crucial teammate depart in search of regular playing time.

At first glance, the situation appears like a routine squad decision. In reality, it reflects deeper tactical shifts, intense competition for places, and the evolving priorities of a club that aims to dominate domestically and internationally. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line and global attention fixed on the club, every personnel change carries added significance.

Al-Nassr’s squad is built on depth and star power, combining international imports with domestic talents. This structure creates elite competition for starting roles, particularly in critical positions such as goalkeeping. Coaches at top clubs often emphasize rotation, but in high-stakes competitions, consistency and trust play decisive roles in determining who starts.

In recent months, Al-Nassr’s technical staff has reassessed its hierarchy following costly mistakes and tactical adjustments. As a result, the balance of power within the squad has shifted, affecting players who once appeared untouchable.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Possible blow for Ronaldo as experienced international could leave

The player at the center of this uncertainty is Nawaf Al-Aqidi, the Saudi international goalkeeper who began the season as the club’s first-choice option. According to Saudi reports, Al-Aqidi’s position changed after errors in matches against Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal, prompting the coaching staff to rely on Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Matheus instead.

Advertisement

Al-Aqidi has since been demoted to the second-choice role, with his involvement now dependent on tactical needs rather than guaranteed starts. Local newspapers Arriyadiyah and Al-Youm suggest that the goalkeeper is expected to leave next summer in search of regular playing opportunities, given the strong competition within the squad. This shift highlights the brutal reality of elite soccer: even established internationals can lose their place if performance drops or tactical preferences change.

Nawaf Al-Aqidi

Nawaf Al-Aqidi of Team Al-Nassr FC

Head coach Jorge Jesus reportedly held direct talks with Al-Aqidi, reaffirming that he remains part of the technical plans but without guarantees. The Portuguese coach has opted for Bento in recent fixtures, emphasizing consistency and reliability in goal. The competition between the two goalkeepers has become one of the defining internal battles of Al-Nassr’s season. For a club chasing multiple trophies, goalkeeping stability is non-negotiable, and even minor errors can trigger decisive changes.

Advertisement

What does Nawaf Al-Aqidi’s agent think?

Speculation about the 25-year-old’s future intensified across social media and local outlets, prompting his agent Mishaal Al-Safa’i to issue a public statement defending his client and criticizing unverified rumors.

“When he was present, he silenced everyone with his performances, culminating in our national team’s qualification for the World Cup. Now that he’s absent, everyone is talking about him,” Al-Safa’i wrote. “It’s strange that some people speak as if they are decision-makers within the club. It’s truly shameful.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Al Nassr teammate reveals hidden Saudi Pro League struggles: ‘I’d never said this before’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Al Nassr teammate reveals hidden Saudi Pro League struggles: ‘I’d never said this before’

A former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr spoke about the challenges he faced during his time in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son turns heads in 2026 Algarve Tournament debut with Portugal U-16: How did he fare against Japan? (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son turns heads in 2026 Algarve Tournament debut with Portugal U-16: How did he fare against Japan? (VIDEO)

As Portugal’s Under-16 side opened its 2026 Algarve Tournament campaign, the attention was inevitably drawn to the teenager wearing the famous surname.

Vinicius to make shock comeback? Flamengo president sets the record straight with 10-word admission amid talk of joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

Vinicius to make shock comeback? Flamengo president sets the record straight with 10-word admission amid talk of joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

With Vinicius Junior’s future under increasing scrutiny, speculation has intensified about whether he could leave Real Madrid, return to Flamengo, or even join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele locked in as Didier Deschamps reportedly makes call on seven of eight France forward spots for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele locked in as Didier Deschamps reportedly makes call on seven of eight France forward spots for 2026 FIFA World Cup

With the French national team heading toward another global tournament as one of the leading favorites, speculation is already building around how the attacking unit will look and who will be entrusted with carrying Les Bleus’ ambitions in North America.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo