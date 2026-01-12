Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose key teammate as Al Nassr star reportedly agrees a move to a European side

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo‘s impressive form, Al Nassr have now gone three consecutive games without a win following an impressive run of good results at the start of the 2025-26 season. Far from looking to strengthen the team with new players, Jorge Jesus is reportedly close to losing a player in the coming days as he is set to make his move to a European team after failing to secure the starting spot under the Portuguese coach.

Bento Krepski emerged as a key figure in 2024 after joining Al Nassr from Athletico Paranaense for €18 million. He initially secured his starting spot, but the arrival of Jorge Jesus changed his trajectory, with Nawaf Al-Aqidi replacing him. Seeking a place in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad, he decided to leave the team, making him out for today’s game vs. Al Hilal. According to Fabrizio Romano, he will move to Genoa as a loan move with a buy option clause of €9 million.

With Bento’s reportedly departure, coach Jorge Jesus will be forced to trust Nawaf Al-Aqeedi and the young star Mubarak Ahmed to cover the goalkeeper spot in the 2025-26 season as no arrivals are expected in January of 2026. Nonetheless, the Brazilian just played one game in the current Saudi Pro League, being relegated to a secondary role. For that reason, his departure might not complicate the matters to Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

Far from boosting the current roster, Al Nassr could also lose another star aside from Bento as Wesley Gassova could leave the team on the next weeks, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. With this, doubts emerge on the real ambitions of the sporting project, as they are losing star players without making any imponent arrival in the midfield of the defensive line. Nonetheless, the front office might still be considering key reinforcements.

Goalkeeper Bento Matheus Krepski of Al-Nassr.

Bento’s departure could be key to reshaping Al Nassr’s roster

Although Jorge Jesus has managed to elevate Al Nassr to one of the best teams in the Saudi Pro League, it is clear that reinforcements are needed in certain areas such as midfield and forward. To this end, the departure of Bento Krepski is key to making certain moves, unlocking the limitations imposed by the financial spending authority, reports Alhazza Mutab.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

With the Brazilian’s departure, Al Nassr have already set their sights on strengthening the team with specific players in two positions.According to Falah Sport, Al-Hamdan, Al Hilal’s center forward, and a midfielder will be the team’s priorities in the coming weeks. As a result, coach Jorge Jesus could have a more impressive bench depth to compete for the Saudi Pro League and secure his place in the AFC Champions League Elite.