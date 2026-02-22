Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineups for AC Milan vs. Parma in Serie A clash

Following their draw in the previous match against Como, AC Milan now sit ten points behind Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table. However, they face Parma next, looking for a win to close the gap in the standings. Holding ongoing offensive struggles, fans are closely watching whether Christian Pulisic will start today, as his scoring ability could be a decisive factor in the match.

Christian Pulisic has dealt with several physical issues this season, missing multiple games. After struggling with bursitis, the USMNT star has gradually returned to the rotation, playing controlled minutes. However, coach Massimiliano Allegri could decide to start him vs. Parma, as he has slowly regained his best physical form. With that, he would be looking to score his first goal of 2026, breaking a nine-game drought.

Along with the USMNT star, the Rossoneri could opt to line up Rafael Leao, chasing a great comeback of the brilliant attacking duo. With this in mind, coach Allegri seeks a solid victory, regaining the best form of the team’s offense. While AC Milan have shined in defense and midfield, they have remained limited in their attack, resulting in several draws that limit their championship expectations.

Unlike AC Milan, Parma have struggled to maintain consistency during the current season. With 10 defeats, they are currently ranked 13th in the Serie A standings. For that reason, the Rossoneri may not face serious problems getting a victory, as Parma tends to have defensive issues. Nonetheless, coach Carlos Cuesta arrives with two victories, prompting the best form of his team. With this in mind, today’s game is expected to be competitive.

Matteo Gabbia of AC Milan acknowledges the fans with teammates after the Serie A match.

AC Milan predicted lineup vs. Parma

Christian Pulisic appears to be in top form as AC Milan head into this game, but they face two absences: Strahinja Pavlovic and Santiago Gimenez. While the Mexican has frequently been out, the Serbian was injured in the latest game. This situation forces coach Allegri to make defensive adjustments. Nonetheless, the Rossoneri boast a deep roster capable of maintaining a competitive side, counting on Leao and the USMNT star to make a difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic decision looms as Massimiliano Allegri chases historic Serie A unbeaten run: Will the USMNT winger play for Milan against Parma?

With this in mind, AC Milan could lineup as follows: Mike Maignan; Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Davide Bartesaghi; Alexis Saelemaekers, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupiñan; Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao.

Parma predicted lineup vs. AC Milan

After their two recent victories, Parma arrive in strong form to face AC Milan in Serie A. For this reason, coach Carlos Cuesta could repeat a similar lineup, relying on Adrián Bernabé and Mateo Pellegrino as the leaders of his team. In addition, Mandela Keita could be key in maintaining balance. With this, they are aiming for a win that would help them consolidate their position in the middle of the standings.

Considering this, Parma could play as follows: Edoardo Corvi; Enrico Del Prato, Mariano Troilo, Lautaro Valenti; Sascha Britschgi, Adrian Bernabe, Mandela Keita, Oliver Sorensen, Emanuele Valeri; Gabriel Strefezza, Mateo Pellegrino.

Advertisement