Premier League
How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Igor Tudor, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur (L) and Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal
© Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesIgor Tudor, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur (L) and Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Tottenham vs Arsenal
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, February 22, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Telemundo
Match Overview

It’s the marquee matchup of the Premier League weekend, as Arsenal and Tottenham . renew their North London rivalry with plenty at stake on both sides. The Gunners are coming off a stunning draw against the league’s bottom club, a result that ramped up the urgency as they try to hold off Manchester City in the title race.

A win is critical to maintain their edge at the top of the table, and anything less could open the door. Meanwhile, Spurs enter in unfamiliar territory, sitting on 29 points and just five clear of the relegation line, adding extra pressure to a clash that already carries massive implications.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
