How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tottenham vs Arsenal WHAT English Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, February 22, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Telemundo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

It’s the marquee matchup of the Premier League weekend, as Arsenal and Tottenham . renew their North London rivalry with plenty at stake on both sides. The Gunners are coming off a stunning draw against the league’s bottom club, a result that ramped up the urgency as they try to hold off Manchester City in the title race.

A win is critical to maintain their edge at the top of the table, and anything less could open the door. Meanwhile, Spurs enter in unfamiliar territory, sitting on 29 points and just five clear of the relegation line, adding extra pressure to a clash that already carries massive implications.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

