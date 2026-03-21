Is Christian Pulisic playing? Projected lineups for Milan against Torino in Serie A as USMNT star eyes first goal in 2026

Milan heads into its Serie A clash with Torino on Saturday with plenty at stake, and all eyes will be on Christian Pulisic’s possible presence as he looks to end an extended scoring drought. With the Rossoneri reeling from a 1-0 defeat to Lazio last weekend, a win at San Siro is crucial to maintain their push for a Champions League spot, especially as Napoli is closing in on second place. Pulisic’s form, or lack thereof, has become a talking point alongside the tactical decisions of manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The American winger has struggled to replicate his best performances this season, particularly in 2026, as Milan attempts to consolidate its place in Serie A’s upper echelon. His last goal came 82 days ago, and with the team’s slim title hopes effectively over, regaining his scoring touch is a pressing concern.

Massimiliano Allegri‘s players’ recent slump has threatened their UEFA Champions League ambitions, with two defeats in four matches following a 24-game unbeaten streak. Allegri has highlighted the importance of this game against Torino, emphasizing the need for improvements across all areas of the pitch.

“Now we have everyone available; to play, we need to wake up. Everyone. Whoever has the ball has to see who’s unmarked,” he said. “Pulisic is doing well; in terms of physical condition, he put in a good performance in Rome. He lacks accuracy in his shots, but he’ll find it again.”

Tensions within the squad also surfaced last week, with reports of a minor fallout between Pulisic and Rafael Leao over missed passes. The Italian manager has since calmed the situation, but the duo’s performances remain under scrutiny as Milan welcomes the Turin side at San Siro.

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Will Pulisic play?

The biggest question surrounding this match has been whether Christian Pulisic will play and how he will be used. In fact, Pulisic is expected to start alongside Niclas Fullkrug in attack.

The American winger’s calendar year has been below expectations. He has now gone 82 days without scoring, leaving fans eager to see him rediscover his form. Earlier this season, he impressed against Torino, scoring a brace in a 3-2 victory, which suggests he is capable of a repeat performance.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring

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“It is unusual for Pulisic to struggle so much. Across his time at San Siro, he has never faced these issues,” notes Tuttosport. “Questions need to be asked of the cause, but the effect speaks for itself. A turnaround is needed soon.”

The upcoming fixture represents a critical opportunity for Pulisic to end his goal drought and reassert his value to Milan, especially in light of internal dynamics with Leao and the pressing need to secure Champions League qualification.

Milan vs Torino: Projected lineups

Predicted Milan XI (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Fullkrug.

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Predicted Torino XI (3-5-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Pedersen, Gineitis, Ilkhan, Vlasic, Obrador; Adams, Simeone.