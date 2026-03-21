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Cristiano Ronaldo could be affected as Al-Nassr holds the key to Inigo Martinez’s future, but there’s a twist

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Inigo Martinez (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Inigo Martinez (right)

The future of Inigo Martinez at Al-Nassr has captured the attention of fans and teammates alike, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who could feel the impact of the defender’s decisions on the club’s dynamics. Martinez’s contract situation carries significant financial and sporting implications, and the suspense surrounding his next move has added intrigue to the closing stages of the Saudi Pro League season.

Martinez has enjoyed a pivotal role in Al-Nassr’s campaign, contributing to a defence that has kept the team competitive across domestic competitions. His consistency and leadership at the back make his contractual decisions a key talking point for the club’s ambitions and for star teammates like Ronaldo.

According to reports from Arriyadiyah, Martinez is now just three league matches away from triggering a contract extension clause. His current deal expires on June 30, but the contract includes a provision allowing a one-year automatic extension if he participates in 80% of Saudi Pro League matches, alongside his own approval.

So far this season, the Spanish veteran has appeared in 25 league matches, and with eight rounds remaining, he is on the cusp of meeting the required participation threshold. Should he complete the necessary games, the clause will give him the right to decide whether to activate the new contract, which would see him earn $15 million per season.

inigo martinez al nassr

Inigo Martinez of Al-Nassr controls the ball

This mechanism puts the player in the driver’s seat. Not only does he need to reach the participation requirement, but he must also notify Al-Nassr’s management of his intention to stay, effectively giving him the final say in his future.

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What’s the twist in Martinez’s situation?

Here’s where the situation becomes particularly interesting: the extension is not automatic upon reaching 80% of matches. It only activates if two conditions are met simultaneously: the participation threshold and Martinez’s explicit agreement to remain at the club, Arriyadiyah suggests.

In practical terms, the 34-year-old could meet the 80% target yet still choose not to extend, leaving Al-Nassr, and potentially Ronaldo and the squad, uncertain about next season’s defensive backbone. This dual condition has added a layer of strategic planning, as Martinez evaluates his options amid interest from other clubs and the team’s objectives in both domestic and continental competitions.

ronaldo inigo martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Inigo Martinez

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How Martinez’s decision could impact Al-Nassr and Ronaldo

For Cristiano Ronaldo, Martinez’s decision could impact squad stability and defensive coordination. Al-Nassr relies on the partnership between its marquee attacking players and a solid backline to compete for the Saudi Pro League title. Knowing whether the former La Liga stalwart will remain could influence tactical setups, transfer plans, and the broader approach to maintaining the club’s competitive edge.

Beyond the financial reward, the clause also underscores Martinez’s value to Al-Nassr. His $15 million-per-season deal reflects the club’s recognition of his importance and offers him leverage in shaping his professional future.

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