Lionel Messi’s first appearance for Inter Miami CF in 2025 sparked controversy. During a preseason friendly against Club América in Las Vegas, Messi’s controversial goal celebration reignited the long-standing rivalry between Argentina and Mexico.

The match, played before a crowd heavily populated by Mexican fans, saw Messi targeted with relentless jeers and insults throughout the game, fueled by the intense history between the two national teams.

In response to the hostile atmosphere, Messi, after scoring a goal, engaged in a provocative celebration that directly referenced Argentina’s superior World Cup record, further inflaming tensions. This unprecedented reaction from the usually stoic Messi added a layer of complexity to the situation.

Messi’s actions drew significant criticism from Mexico. Former Mexican international Adolfo “Bofo” Bautista condemned Messi’s behavior, criticizing his “lack of professionalism and education.” The response from Mexico highlighted the passion and intensity of the long-standing soccer rivalry between the two nations.

Mascherano’s defense: A loyal teammate

Inter Miami remained silent on the incident, despite MLS’s social media engagement. However, head coach Javier Mascherano, in his first official comments since taking the reins at Inter Miami, defended his captain.

Mascherano, a former teammate of Messi’s at FC Barcelona and Argentina, provided context: “We know that (the Mexicans) tend to be hostile towards us Argentines, and I think that even after the World Cup, that wound is still open,” he explained. Mascherano’s unwavering support of his captain, irrespective of public opinion, underscores their strong bond and his approach to team management.

The intense rivalry between Argentina and Mexico has been a recurring theme in international football for decades. The two teams have clashed on the field numerous times, particularly during World Cup tournaments. The latest encounter simply rekindled those existing tensions.

The friendly match against Club América marked Mascherano’s official debut as Inter Miami’s head coach. His defense of Messi highlights his management style; he’s prepared to defend his team against any criticism. This approach is likely to be a key theme during his tenure as manager of Inter Miami.