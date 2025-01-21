The departure of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid last summer marked the end of an era. For years, the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe was expected to dominate European soccer. However, this star-studded lineup failed to deliver Champions League glory, and Neymar’s recent revelations about internal tensions have shed new light on their ‘ego’ battle.

As PSG adapts to life without its all-time leading scorer, Portuguese midfielder Vitinha has made headlines by suggesting the team is thriving as a collective unit in the post-Mbappe era. In an interview with The Times, the 24-year-old reflected on the impact of the Frenchman’s exit and the new dynamics within the team. While acknowledging the void left by the French star, Vitinha emphasized the importance of collective effort over individual brilliance.

“Kylian is one of the best, if not the best,” Vitinha admitted. “We knew it would be difficult, that we couldn’t replace him directly. But you can replace him with the team. That’s what we’ve done. I think collectively, as a team, we’re better and we’ve already shown that. Sometimes the goals don’t come, but we have many excellent forwards.”

The Parisians’ goalscoring struggles this season, particularly in the Champions League, have been evident. With Randal Kolo Muani departing and Goncalo Ramos as the sole No. 9, the team has relied heavily on adapting its tactical approach under coach Luis Enrique.

Reflecting on Messi-Neymar-Mbappe era

Vitinha also looked back on his early days at PSG, sharing memories of playing alongside global superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe. “It was like a dream,” he said. “I thought it wouldn’t feel real for a long time. It wasn’t easy, even in games, with the obligations I had. But I’ll remember that period for the rest of my career because I played with the best. It’s something I’ll tell my children and grandchildren one day.”

However, Vitinha expressed a preference for PSG’s current project, which prioritizes a balanced, team-oriented approach over a star-studded lineup. “I prefer this type of project,” he noted. “The new way they look at building the team, with a long-term vision, is the best way.”

Vitinha’s comments come amid renewed discussions about Mbappe’s relationships with former teammates. Neymar, now with Al-Hilal, has also offered insights into the tensions during this period. Speaking on a podcast, the Brazilian revealed that while he and the French superstar shared many positive moments, friction emerged after Messi’s arrival in 2021. According to Neymar, Mbappe appeared reluctant to share the spotlight, leading to occasional disagreements.

“After Messi joined, I sensed a bit of jealousy from [Mbappe],” he said. “He didn’t want to share my attention with anyone else, which led to some disagreements and a noticeable change in attitude.”