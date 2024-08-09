After a lengthy period of uncertainty, former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has found a new club and will make his long-awaited return to soccer. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Spanish shot-stopper has reached an agreement with Serie A side Fiorentina; marking the end of a year-long hiatus from the sport.

David de Gea, who spent over a decade at Manchester United, became a fan favorite at Old Trafford, where he made an astonishing 545 appearances. During his time with the Red Devils, he won numerous titles; including the Premier League, an FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, and the UEFA Europa League. His contributions were crucial to United’s success; he also established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the world during his tenure.

However, the Spaniard’s time in England came to an end in the summer of 2023 when his contract expired. Despite his impressive track record, the club decided not to renew his contract; leaving the Spaniard without a team for the first time in his career. Since then, the 33-year-old has been linked to several clubs across Europe and beyond. However, he remained patient, waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

Salary demands reduced

There were moments when it seemed that De Gea might be on the verge of retirement. Reports suggested that he was considering hanging up his gloves unless he could secure a starting position at a top European club. His wage demands also played a role in the prolonged search for a new club. At one point, a potential move to Genoa fell through due to his high salary expectations; leaving the shot-stopper without a viable option.

The situation appeared to take a positive turn when Fiorentina entered the picture. The Italian club, known for its passionate fan base and rich history, expressed strong interest in bringing De Gea to the Artemio Franchi Stadium. Fiorentina were reportedly able to negotiate a deal that met the goalkeeper’s revised financial expectations. The former United star agreed to a one-year contract with an option to extend for a second year. The initial contract will be worth $2.2 million per season; with the potential to earn an additional $1.1 million in bonuses.

Fabrizio Romano, as well as Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, confirmed the news on social media. Both stated that a verbal agreement had been reached between De Gea and Fiorentina. They also added that the player would soon travel to Florence for a medical; with the expectation that the deal would be finalized within 48 hours.

What can De Gea bring to Fiorentina?

This move to Fiorentina represents a new chapter in De Gea’s career as he embarks on an adventure in Serie A, just shy of his 34th birthday. The Spanish goalkeeper’s arrival at Fiorentina comes at a crucial time for the club; especially since they are looking to strengthen their squad and compete for silverware. The Viola last won a major trophy in 2001 when they lifted the Coppa Italia. Since then, they have struggled to replicate that success; although they have recently been competitive in European competitions, reaching the finals of the UEFA Conference League in consecutive seasons.

Fiorentina’s decision to sign the veteran also signals a shift in their goalkeeping department. Current goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano will likely leave the club, and Monza or Genoa could be his next destination. De Gea’s experience and pedigree make him an ideal replacement, and his presence could provide the stability and leadership that Fiorentina needs between the posts.

For De Gea, the move to Fiorentina offers a fresh start and the chance to prove that he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Despite being out of the game for over a year, his talent and experience are undeniable. His decision to lower his salary expectations in order to join Fiorentina suggests that he is motivated and eager to get back on the pitch.

